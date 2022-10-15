BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was.
So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
“You guys need to have some fire!” the first-year coach told her group.
The Bears, a team in transition due to a couple recent injuries, found it.
Second-ranked West won 85 of the next 137 points and earned a convincing victory over No. 3 CMR 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14. The Bears (20-1, 10-1 Eastern AA) picked up steam after that first-set timeout, and, in a sometimes rare instance in volleyball, never gave back the momentum once they got it.
“I think we definitely got it kicked into gear,” said West setter Addie Allen, who had 41 assists in the match. “We were like, ‘OK, we’ve got to show up and play how we know how to play.'"
That sounds simple enough. But for the Bears, the recent weeks have been a bit discombobulating. Starter Sidney Streiff, a 6-foot-1 junior, has been lost to an ACL injury, and Kourtney Grossman, another 6-1 junior who had already had two knee surgeries, is out with a third following a meniscus tear.
Both players ranked in the top-10 in kills per set, so there’s been a lot of shuffling around of the rotation to find those missing points. Streiff is out for the season, while there is hope Grossman could return by divisionals in a couple of weeks.
Sydney Pierce helped pick up some of that slack against the Rustlers. Pierce racked up 23 kills, three aces, three blocks and 15 digs. Halle Haber added nine kills and Brooklyn Pierce and Sadie Meier both contributed six. Three players joined Sydney Pierce in double figures for digs: Austin Long, with a team-high 18; and Allen and Sadie Meier, who both picked up 13.
Meier and Alysa Keller (four kills, four digs, two blocks) provided solid all-around play, as well.
“We’re not the same team we used to be,” admitted Long, the Bears’ libero. “But we knew if we had heart and we just played good, (a win) would be doable for our team. The first set was kind of shaky, but the next few sets we laid down the law, honestly.”
At the start of the match, the Rustlers, who beat the Bears for last season’s Class AA title, possessed all the heart and confidence it seemed. But they never led in the second set, and scored just one point after it was tied 13-13. West stormed away from a 17-14 lead in the third set and did the same after CMR closed within 11-10 in the third.
Ella Cochran had 13 kills and Lexi Thornton 11 for CMR (17-4, 7-4), which also received 39 assists from Norah Allen.
“Honestly, I thought Billings West really showed some guts there, some spunk,” said CMR coach Patrick Hiller, whose team brought gift baskets of stuffed squishmallows and flowers for the Bears’ injured players. “I just liked everything that they did today. They had girls step into those positions and were having to play for Sid and Kourtney, and I thought the rest of them rallied really nicely.”
The new-look Bears won’t get much time to settle in. They’ll get another strong test when they host top-ranked Billings Senior (20-1, 11-0) on Tuesday.
“I’ve told (the players) all along, we’re still a good team,” Kelly Grossman said. “We’re just a different good team. But you know, as a coach, it doesn’t matter how many times I tell them that until they know it in their heart that they’re still a good team and they’re still good players.”
The Bears have another month to find out how good this “different good” team can be.
