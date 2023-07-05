BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball standout Maddie Swanson, a key piece behind the Broncs' run to the Class AA state championship this past season, has committed to play collegiately for Hawaii Hilo, per her father, Vince Swanson.

Maddie Swanson, a senior-to-be and middle blocker at Senior, was offered by the Vulcans — who play in NCAA Division II — following a club tournament earlier this year, per her father when contacted by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Wednesday afternoon. Maddie will make her move to Hawaii for the fall of 2024 after her graduation at Senior.

The Broncs went 28-5 overall and won their 13th state championship this past fall with Swanson being a major part of the attack, defeating rival Billings West twice at state to take the title.

Hawaii Hilo went 4-22 last season as a member of the PacWest Conference, but has made the NCAA D-II Tournament previously under coach Chris Leonard, who enters his fifth season in charge this year.