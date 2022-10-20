BUTTE – There was no shortage of intensity at Butte High School on Thursday evening in an exciting showdown between the Butte Bulldogs and Big Sky Eagles.
Despite the vigorous comeback effort by the Bulldogs, Big Sky escaped Butte with a 3-1 victory.
The scores of the match were 25-20, 25-12, 27-29, and 25-20.
Big Sky got the early edge, winning the first game after Butte cut the lead to just one point. However, the Eagles finished strong in the first game and carried the momentum into game two.
After shutting down Butte 25-12 in the second game, it looked like the Eagles would continue to soar and end the night.
Kaitlyn Anderson and Avary Johnson led the way for Big Sky, controlling things at the front of the net.
Things got bleak for the Bulldogs when they were down 20-13 in the third game, but they continued to chip away at the Big Sky lead. When the Bulldogs rallied to tie it up at 23-23, the cheers of the Butte crowd were deafening.
Butte senior Averie Olsen was a huge part of Butte’s comeback hopes, making plays all over the court and showing her excitement after each point.
“Averie has been like that since I met her; she’s like that at practice,” Butte head coach Shane Jorgensen said about the energy Olsen brought to the team.
Butte continued the rally to take the third game in a 29-27 thriller. Jaycee Cleveland, Camille Kautzman, and Laura Rosenleaf all played a big part in clinching game three.
“We got a little timid and thought we were on our way to a win, and we paid for it,” Big Sky head Matthew Pimentel said about the letdown in the third game.
The intensity carried over into the fourth game, which was knotted up 18-18. However, Big Sky managed to answer the Butte rally and finished strong to win 25-20 to clinch the match.
“We played the best defense we’ve played all year, there are still some things we need to fix, and hopefully, we can do that by next week,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen then called Olsen over, the star performer for Butte.
“I think we played well in a lot of aspects,” Olsen said, who acknowledged how much fun she has on the court.
Despite the effort by Olsen and the Bulldogs, Big Sky’s consistency under pressure paid off. In both the first and third games, the Eagles turned a 19-18 lead into a 25-20 win.
“We played well tonight. We’ve had some setbacks, but it’s good to get a win as we approach the end of the season,” Pimentel said.
Butte will take on Capital at Richardson Memorial Gymnasium as part of Bulldog Senior Night.
Big Sky will host Flathead in Missoula on Tuesday.
