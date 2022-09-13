MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel volleyball team won in straight sets at Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans in kills with eight and teammate Alayna Shepard had three aces. AJ Hanninen dished out 28 assists and Bailey Casagrande recorded nine digs.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights in kills with nine and aces with four. Maddy Petrino led Hellgate in digs with eight, followed by Sherrill and Moana Massey with five apiece. Massey had 12 assists.
Sentinel finished with 33 kills to 16 for the Knights.
