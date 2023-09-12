It would have been easy for the Missoula Sentinel Spartans to allow some doubt to creep into their minds Tuesday night at the Bears Den in Helena.

Facing a motivated Helena Capital squad in its home opener, in front of an engaged fanbase amplified the challenge. So did dropping the first set to the Bruins.

But the Spartans took it all in stride, even the fact that the match started 90 minutes late. They bounced back to win the second and third sets, then rallied from a 22-18 deficit in the fourth to close out the Bruins 3-1 by the scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23.

"What is it like 10:15 right now?" Sentinel head coach Kasey Arceniega said after the win. "For us to be up past all of our bed times and to stay mentally tough when (Capital) has a crowd like that, that's a hard thing to do."

Of course, the task is made easier when you have a hitter like Ava Kellenberg. The Sentinel senior came through in the clutch time and time again, scoring the winning point in the second and third sets, as well as taking over down the stretch in the fourth.

With her team trailing 22-18 in that fourth set, and three points away from facing a fifth set on the road, Kellenberg found her groove. She delivered a couple of kills, and assisted on a block, helping Sentinel re-claim the lead, before an ace by Bailey Casagrande clinched the win and a 3-0 start in conference play for the Spartans.

"Our team is really good about coming together in those tough situations and just locking in," Kellenberg said. "We have really good chemistry and we're just able to trust each other to make the right decision. That's a big part of what our team is about."

The Spartans were certainly tested on Tuesday night. After a back-and-forth first set, the Bruins grabbed the edge thanks to a pair of aces from Kim Berg which gave Capital a 25-22 win.

CHS jumped out to a lead in the second set too, before Kellenberg and the Spartans rallied to win. Sentinel led most of the way in the third, before being able to close things out in the fourth.

"This win was definitely important," Arceniega said. "Our goal is to be one of the top teams in the Western AA and it's not been easy. We have had some close matches, like this one and that's given us a chance to grow as a team and individually."

Kellenberg was a driving force behind the win for the Spartans with team highs in kills (12), blocks (3.5), and aces (2). Casagrande contributed with 21 digs for Missoula Sentinel which also got 17 assists from Peyton Size.

Despite losing the match, Capital actually out-hit the Spartans with 36 kills compared to 29 for the Spartans. Tey'ana Lintner, the Bruins middle blocker, paced the Bruins with eight kills. McKenzy Heppner pitched in with eight to go along with 13 digs and two blocks. Kate Drynan and Taylor Terretti each had a team-high 12 assists; Berg also finished with 16 digs and three aces for the Bruins (2-7, 1-2).

"They (the girls) played really hard," Capital head coach Katie Clement said. "It was really fun to see them make connections between things we do in practice and just to fight through some of the tough stuff and keep powering on."

Even though the Spartans won the match 3-1, it was back-and-forth throughout, with runs on both sides in each of the four sets. Not one was decided by more than five points and three were decided by three or less.

"It was just good to see them compete," Clement said of her team. "We just have to keep coming together as a team and continue to fight through those ups and downs."

The Spartans (3-5, 3-0) wil host Helena High on Saturday. Capital will also be in Missoula to take on Hellgate.

Photos: Helena Capital volleyball against Missoula Sentinel