BILLINGS — A pair of Billings Skyview volleyball games that were scheduled to take place this weekend in Great Falls have been postponed due to bus shortages, per an email from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Sulser on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons were originally scheduled to play at Great Falls on Friday and at Great Falls CMR on Saturday.

Skyview will now travel to play at CMR on Tuesday instead, with the varsity match scheduled for a 7 p.m. first serve. Additionally, the Falcons' game at Great Falls will now take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.