BILLINGS — Herself on the brink of history, Billings West volleyball's Addie Allen instead had to help prevent another kind of milestone from happening.

Allen — a senior setter on pace to break the Golden Bears' program record for assists sometime this season — and her teammates found themselves in a pickle as Bozeman Gallatin visited the Golden Dome on Tuesday night. The Raptors surged out to a 2-0 set lead and threatened to give West volleyball its first loss to an opponent not named Billings Senior since Nov. 13, 2021, when Great Falls CMR took the Bears down in that year's Class AA state championship match.

But with an attack almost unrivaled across the state and a cohesion molded between five senior, returning All-State selections, it wasn't exactly anything that West hadn't seen before already during its core group's time together.

And it wasn't something Allen, who coach Kelly Grossman affectionally calls her team's "magic eraser," couldn't be on top of.

"She always stays calm, but at the same time she knows how to push and motivate her hitters," Grossman said. "She always takes the ball that maybe comes in not in the greatest (position), and she does amazing things with it and turns it into something great."

Allen had 38 assists on the night — setting up double-digit kill numbers for heavy hitters Kourtney Grossman, Sidney Streiff and Sydney Pierce in the process — as the Bears roared back from the brink of getting swept and turned it into an epic 3-2 victory (19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13) against Gallatin.

West (7-0) hasn't lost to a school not based in Billings in 36 matches, so as the budding Raptors (4-1) looked great against a state-proven opponent and continued their strong start to the 2023 season, there was no shame in dropping a five-set thriller to one of Montana's premier programs.

It also showed that the longer you keep the Bears around and in the fight, the more dangerous they can become.

"We just focus on what's in the moment," Allen said. "We can't worry about the last two sets. We can't do anything about it except win the next thing. It's just one point at a time, one set at a time and just keep chugging away. Just don't give up."

Less-seasoned teams might have given up when the Raptors' onslaught of offense — especially in the first two sets — took hold of the momentum and ran with it.

Led by outside hitter Karsen Breeding's match-high 21 kills and 13 more from junior middle blocker (and Kansas State commit) Cadence Lundgren, Gallatin looked efficient and opportunistic for swaths of the sets it won, matching tit-for-tat — even sometimes outdueling — a powerful West attack led by its own future NCAA Division I player, Montana commit and senior middle blocker Pierce.

But Pierce's response when asked about rising up to the challenge of playing an offense that can match the Bears revealed a lot about why West was never truly out of the match, even with its back against the wall. For the future Grizzly and two-sport star (also playing basketball) for the Bears, she was having a blast instead of being intimidated.

"I would say it's more fun than a challenge," Pierce said. "It's fun to play against hitters who are just as good as you are, and it's fun to get that competition going between the two. I really enjoy it, it does make you better. You kind of got to figure out shots and stuff like that."

West began to find its mojo at the start of the third set, getting out to a 6-1 lead to start things off and riding the several-point advantage all the way to a cozy seven-point win. The momentum was even more clearly in the Bears' favor in the fourth set, with the hosts leading by as much as 22-7 before shooing away a late Raptors rally attempt to take it to Set 5.

Even at 7-7 in the winner-take-all game, West rallied off four straight points to build a cushion for the set's final moments. Gallatin took it to 14-13 to threaten a deuce, but a final kill by West sealed the deal and closed the show on an epic comeback — with none other than Allen, the setter on the verge of topping the all-time leaderboards, setting up the final ball.

It's only fitting that the two-set deficit was officially wiped out for good by the magic eraser herself.

"Losing some sets and stuff, that kind of wakes us up a bit," Allen said. "I personally think you can learn a lot more from losing than from winning. ... We want to win in three, but it's not a bad thing to drop a few sets and then have to learn how to fight back."

Photos: Billings West Vs Bozeman Gallatin volleyball Tuesday night