BILLINGS — Eyes have been on Cadence Lundgren's volleyball career for a while now.

As quickly as Bozeman Gallatin's program has grown from playing its first season in 2020 to winning 22 games a year ago — and nearly knocking off Class AA power Billings West in a five-set thriller Tuesday night — Lundgren, a lanky 6-foot-4 junior and middle blocker for the Raptors, has been, well, in the middle of Gallatin's rise.

It didn't take long for college volleyball programs to notice, including at the highest levels of the sport. But when Kansas State came calling, Lundgren decided to end the recruiting process then and there, even with two years still remaining before she arrives on campus.

Listen to how highly Lundgren talks about the Wildcats' program, though, and she sounds as locked into K-State as you can be.

"The coaching staff's fantastic, and that's just who I wanted to play under," Lundgren, while wearing a Wildcats sweatshirt, said following Gallatin's defeat at West on Tuesday. "They're just awesome people. ... I have been nothing but excited for my next four years at this awesome university and I am 100% positive that I made the right decision."

Lundgren said she was initially recruited during her freshman year of her club season by K-State associate head coach Steve Astor, who was then an assistant at Pepperdine. The support continued when Astor moved to Manhattan, Kansas to join the Wildcats in January of this year and Lundgren played her sophomore season of club ball in the spring, with K-State personnel frequently showing up to her games.

A camp visit to Manhattan happened soon after, and Lundgren was sold. An offer came in mid-July, and though Lundgren went to some more college camps in the summer to play the field and see what was out there, she knew where her heart was and eventually accepted the Wildcats' offer July 19 with a post on her Instagram account.

Kansas State, which plays in the Big 12 Conference, is in its first year under head coach Jason Mansfield. The former Stanford, Illinois and Washington assistant was hired after the school parted ways with its all-time winningest coach, Suzie Fritz, following a 15-14 record in the 2022 season.

Lundgren's commitment is a verbal one until she officially signs with the Wildcats' program during her senior year, and until then, she's laser-focused on helping get Gallatin volleyball back to the Class AA state tournament following the program's best-ever finish of fourth in 2022.

Helping the Raptors potentially go even further at state over her final two seasons would be the perfect ending before she's off to be a Wildcat.

"I'm beyond excited," Lundgren said. "I am so happy to see what I can offer to the team ... it means the world, and I could not be more excited to finish off the season with my girls."