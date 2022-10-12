GREAT FALLS – When Great Falls CMR played its Eastern AA football game against Bozeman last Friday night, the centerpiece of the halftime program was the traditional presentation of the Homecoming court.
Two princesses and two princes from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes were introduced to the crowd at historic Memorial Stadium, followed by three girls and three boys from the senior class. But when it came time to introduce the king and queen to the audience, there was a noticeable hole in the court.
The Homecoming king walked across the field by himself, because the queen was on a different court 230 miles away.
Norah Allen was elected queen by her senior classmates, but she decided staying with her Rustler volleyball team was more important than public recognition. So she was in her usual position as starting setter as CMR defeated Billings Skyview on Friday night in an Eastern AA match.
“It was not an easy decision,” Allen admitted Tuesday before practice at CMR Fieldhouse. “I didn’t make the decision until Thursday night. But I couldn’t leave my volleyball team without a setter … and I would make the same decision again.”
CMR coach Patrick Hiller, who has guided several programs in his more than 25 years as a volleyball coach, said he’s never had an athlete who had to make that kind of choice – whether to represent her school or her team. Hiller said it was a choice that could have been averted.
“We all know that scheduling is difficult with travel issues and bus problems and all that stuff,” he said. “But we all know if it involved a football player in that position, it would have been worked out.”
Hiller said Allen wasn’t the only student-athlete affected by the decision.
“We put 52 kids on that bus to Billings, 52 of the most passionate students in our school, kids who would have been at the stadium to support Norah,” the coach said. “I don’t think it was fair to the kids or their friends.”
Allen was able to squeeze as much Homecoming spirit out of Homecoming Week as she could. She participated in the coronation ceremony Thursday at the school, and also rode on the Homecoming float in the parade downtown on Friday afternoon.
“I had to leave halfway through the parade so my dad (CMR teacher Burke Allen) could drive me to Billings,” Norah said. “And we won the match.”
Hiller wasn’t in Billings with his team, either, since he and his wife were en route to Philadelphia for a wedding. He said he spoke with Allen by phone from an airport Thursday night and told her to make the best decision for herself.
“High school is all about experiences and you only get to be Homecoming queen once,” Hiller said. “Norah is going to play a lot more volleyball games. But she made the decision I expected her to make. She’s that kind of teammate.”
The Rustlers went 1-1 on their Billings trip, losing to No. 1 Billings Senior on Saturday before returning home. CMR has a 16-3 record and is ranked No. 3 among AA schools, a year after going 31-0 for the program’s first state championship in 20 years. Allen is in her first year as a varsity setter after playing outside hitter and defensive specialist the past three years.
