BILLINGS — No matter how dire things got — and down two sets to none to the top-ranked Class AA volleyball team in the state, a team that hadn’t lost a set in 13 matches — things looked pretty dire for Billings West.
Golden Bears senior Alysa Keller, though, saw only green lights.
“We’ve been talking to a mental coach, and she’s taught us ‘green light, red light,’ and I think that’s just been going through our minds,” Keller explained after the second-ranked Bears toppled No. 1 Billings Senior 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 15-6 Tuesday night at the West High gym.
“We’ve just been thinking of having a green light. Once we go and hit that green light, hit that momentum, we keep going.”
The match had all the makings of a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup. Long rallies were the norm, not the exception. Hitters from both sides kept back rows scrambling, while those same back rows dug up shots that looked like they’d been put down.
And through it all, the Bears (21-1 overall, 11-1 Eastern AA) won their 10th match in a row, all since having been swept by Senior nearly a month ago. It was also the second time in its last four matches that West has had to rally from a two-set deficit. They did the same Oct. 8 against Bozeman.
“You know, they’ve overcome a lot of adversity and tonight was no different,” said West coach Kelly Grossman, alluding to the fact the Bears have been playing recently without two of their top hitters in Sidney Streiff and Kourtney Grossman, who are out with injury. “But they’re not afraid of adversity. We’ve had some struggles, and they’ve dealt with it so well.”
Sydney Pierce had another huge night for the Bears. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker, who leads the state averaging 4.63 kills per set, put down 29 against the Broncs. Keller added 13 kills, as did Brooklyn Pierce.
The Bears had 101 digs, led by Austin Long’s 33. Four other Bears were in double figures: Allen (18, to go along with 61 assists); Sadie Meier (16); Sydney Pierce (14); and Keller (12).
Though West dropped the first two sets, the Bears had big leads in both. They led 16-11 in the first and 17-11 in the second. They green-lighted the rest of the way, though, grabbing early advantages in the next three sets, but not giving them up.
“We just needed to focus on our side of the net,” Sydney Pierce said. “We just kept letting them chip away and have little runs in there, and so I think we just knew that if we could limit that we had the game in the bag.”
Like their counterparts, the Broncs were without one of their leaders. Ella Kincaid, who is among the state’s leaders in digs per set, as she injured an ankle in the previous match and sat out Tuesday’s contest.
But the Broncs wound up with 95 digs, led by Ava Thompson’s 25. Leah Champlin and Piper Jette both had 18. Senior’s 38 kills (Piper Jette finished with a team-high 12) wasn’t enough to keep up with West’s 71, however.
Leela Ormsby had six blocks and Riley Kogolshak 32 assists for the Broncs, who dropped to 20-2, 11-1.
“One thing I talked about coming into this match with two really good teams is that we have to come out and we have to be the tougher team,” Senior coach Courtney Bad Bear said. “The tougher team is the one that’s going to walk away with the win, and unfortunately tonight, it was West.”
