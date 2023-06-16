BILLINGS — Rylee Kogolshak didn’t want to give up the sport of wrestling.

And yet, the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in volleyball still wanted to play that sport in college.

So the 2022-23 Midland Roundtable Female Athlete of the Year and Billings Senior graduate found a solution that worked for her.

After originally signing in November with NCAA Division II Montana State Billings to play volleyball, she will now be both playing volleyball and wrestling at Dickinson State (North Dakota). Kogolshak told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that she signed with the NAIA Blue Hawks on Wednesday while visiting the school.

“I just decided I wanted to continue wrestling,” said Kogolshak, who placed second at 165 pounds at this past year’s state tournament and third at 170 as a junior. “I had a lot of fun with it and wanted to try it out. Since they are different divisions, there were no penalties for switching.”

Kogolshak, who was a key member of both the Broncs volleyball and wrestling state championship teams this year, explained that deciding to forgo playing volleyball at MSUB to pursue the opportunity at DSU was a decision she grappled with. MSUB doesn’t offer women’s wrestling.

“It was pretty tough. I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said Kogolshak. “A couple weeks ago, I was going to stay here and give up wrestling, but a week ago or so, it popped into my head that I wanted to wrestle. So, I talked to the coaches (at DSU) and got it figured out.”

Kogolshak said informing MSUB coach Casey Bonner “was tough. It is kind of late already, summertime, but she understood. … I just figured I need to get out of Billings to experience it all on my own.”

At DSU, Kogolshak — an honor roll student who plans on studying exercise science with the goal of going to chiropractic school — said she’ll receive aid in both volleyball and wrestling along with an academic scholarship.

Competing in two sports at the college level will be a welcome challenge for the 5-foot-9 Kogolshak. She’ll also help to pioneer in the sport of women’s wrestling at DSU. In December, it was announced that DSU would be adding women’s wrestling for the 2023-24 school year.

“So the wrestling program is just starting and there is another volleyball girl who will be wrestling,” she said. “Dickinson is full of multi-sport athletes, so it’s not unheard of there.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it will be pretty busy and I’ll be going constantly throughout the year. But I think I’ll be able to do it pretty well. It should be fun.”

The highly-athletic Kogolshak was a state champion swimmer at Hardin before transferring to Senior, capturing the 100 breaststroke as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

With her athleticism and work ethic, Senior girls wrestling coach Charlie Klepps — who wrestled at Iowa State — said Kogolshak will be able to answer the challenge of competing in volleyball and wrestling at DSU.

“Absolutely. I think she’ll be great, she’s such an athletic kid and works so hard,” Klepps said. “She only wrestled two years and it’s crazy how good she got at wrestling. … I think she is just scratching the surface of what she can do as a wrestler. She felt if she works hard she can excel at both sports, so why not give that a shot.

“She’s one of the most impressive athletes I’ve been around. With her commitment and work ethic and natural ability, she’ll be great at whatever she’s doing. I’m excited to watch her.”

Kogolshak, who was a member of the victorious East team in the second annual Midland Roundtable East-West Volleyball Classic, is glad the decision is behind her and she will get to play volleyball and continue to wrestle in college. For her, DSU was the perfect choice. As much as she enjoys volleyball, she also loves wrestling and now won’t have to say goodbye to wrestling.

“I really enjoyed it and wanted to keep going,” she said. “This is my last chance to do it in my life and I figured I should do it.”