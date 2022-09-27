Class AA
Coaches Power Poll
Here is the season’s first power poll, as voted on by the AA coaches. Teams are followed by their record, points in the poll, and the number in parentheses in first-place votes. Ratings are based upon five points for each first-place vote, four points for second, etc.
1. Billings Senior 11-1 58 (8)
2. Billings West 11-1 56 (4)
3. Great Falls CMR 10-2 32
4. Bozeman 9-3 20 (1)
5. (tie) Helena 9-3 11
5. (tie) Bozeman Gallatin 9-3 11
Also receiving votes, in order: Missoula Sentinel (7-5), Helena Capital (3-9), Great Falls (2-10).
