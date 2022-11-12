Billings Senior's Leah Champlin (3) reaches for the Class AA state volleyball championship trophy as her teammates celebrate after the Broncs defeated Billings West at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Austin Long makes a pass during the Class AA championship match against Billings Senior at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Maddie Swanson (11) celebrates after a point against Billings West during Saturday's first Class AA championship match against Billings West Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
BOZEMAN — Piper Jette came up with the critical tie-breaking block and Billings Senior teammate Leela Ormsby shoved Jette with such celebratory force that Jette was nearly knocked off her feet.
Mere moments later, nearly 6½ hours after the Broncs first began playing volleyball Saturday at the Class AA state tournament, Jette and her teammates were all on the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse floor, piled en masse while they celebrated the school’s first state championship since 2014.
Ever since she was hired, first-year coach Courtney Bad Bear, the setter on that ’14 title team, said the program’s rightful place in the AA hierarchy was at the top. The Broncs got there with a 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 18-16 page-turner of a win over city rival Billings West.
And that win was only the ending. A little more than 12 hours after they were swept by West in the tournament’s unbeaten semifinal, the Broncs avoided elimination by defeating defending champion Great Falls CMR in four sets in the morning to reach the noon title match.
Once there, Senior reversed Friday night’s outcome, sweeping the Golden Bears 25-21, 26-24, 25-19, thus requiring the second championship due to the tournament’s double-elimination format.
The tension of those final points of the second championship was contagious, and afterward players and coaches were drained physically, mentally and whatever other ways.
“I don’t know, honestly,” Jette responded when she was asked how the Broncs pulled it off. “We’ve worked all season, and we’ve been told time after time that we are tougher than other teams, and we just showed it. We came out here and we were ready to put Senior back on top.”
The stat line from the second championship tells a similar story to the scoreline. Senior had 62 kills to West’s 60, while the Broncs had 120 digs to the Bears’ 115.
Jette finished with 17 kills, Izzy Ping had 14 and Leela Ormsby 13. Ormsby had 15 blocks in the match, and Rylee Kogolshak had 55 assists and 23 digs.
“It’s crazy,” Kogolshak said of the emotional peaks and valleys brought on by the day. “It needs to click, but it feels good.”
While the Broncs received all sorts of joyous hugs, the Bears had plenty of hugs on their side, as well, though of a different sort. West came into the match 29-1, having won 18 straight, and the loss marks the second straight season the Bears have finished with the runner-up trophy.
Both West losses this season were to the Broncs. Twenty-six kills from Sydney Pierce, 14 kills and 20 digs from Kourtney Grossman, 31 digs from Austin Long and 49 assists from Allie Allen weren’t enough this time around.
Add up the total points for the second championship and it comes out to 113 for each. In the three meetings at the state tournament, Senior won six sets, West five. That’s how close things are between the two programs.
“I told (her players) at the end they gave it everything they had,” said West coach Kelly Grossman, who is in her first season, as well. “That’s all I can ask for as a coach. So, you know, I’m proud of them. Senior played a great match, so congrats to them. But I’m proud of my girls, too.”
After winning sets three and four of the second title match, West bolted to a 5-0 lead in the deciding fifth set. Senior didn’t wither, though, and held off match points at 15-14 and 16-15. Jette’s block gave the Broncs a 17-16 lead, and then Ormsby got just enough of a block to send the ball glancing off the fingertips of a West player to the back of the court.
It’s the 13th title for the Senior program, the first 12 coming under Bad Bear’s coach, Jeff Carroll. Senior finished second twice under Sue Dvorak, and Karen Switzer, who stepped down after last season to make way for Bad Bear, took virtually this same team to third place.
Switzer, in fact, was at the match, handing out hugs to both Bad Bear and Grossman.
Now, as Bad Bear wanted, the Broncs (27-5) are back on top.
“I am beaming,” Bad Bear said. “I forgot what this feeling feels like. As a player, I had a whole of unfinished business, especially on this court. My senior year I lost the state championship here, so to see my players come and buy into this program’s vision … I came into today and I said we want to be proud of the way we go out and we did that.
“I’m so proud of them. They showed some grit, some mental toughness and they put it all together and they played great.”
CMR takes third
The road to a second straight Class AA volleyball championship for the Great Falls CMR Rustlers was closed by Senior Saturday morning.
The Broncs dropped the first set of the state tournament’s semifinal/loser-out match, but went on to eliminate the Rustlers 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 and relegate them to a third-place finish.
Even if a championship trophy wasn’t in store for the Rustlers, this senior class can go home knowing it placed at state all four years: In order, a third place, a second place, a first place and now another third.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this senior class,” CMR coach Patrick Hiller said. “They were a good representation and model of what we need to have to keep doing what we do. So, yeah, it’s a good run and we just have to find a way to make it keep happening.”
The Rustlers finished their season 25-8. They played two five-setters in the tournament, including a loss to the Broncs on Thursday. Hiller said he felt his team ran out of “emotional gas,” toward the end, adding "I couldn’t have expected any more heart and grit out of these girls.”
“We said all along it’s about putting your name on trophies, you know, put your name on the wall at CMR,” Hiller continued. “These girls put their name up on the wall, so I couldn’t be more proud of this senior class.”
