Missoula Hellgate's Moana Massey sets the ball during the Knights' match against Bozeman Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
Bozeman Gallatin’s Avery Moen (5) reacts after a point during Thursday's first-round match against Missoula Hellgate at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Missoula Hellgate's Moana Massey sets the ball during the Knights' match against Bozeman Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
BOZEMAN — Erin Keffeler was all smiles. Even though her Missoula Hellgate team was swept by Bozeman Gallatin in the first-round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament, Keffeler was simply overjoyed to have her alma mater playing in a state tournament again.
“That’s my school, I graduated from there in ’87, so I just wanted to come share the love,” Keffeler said after the 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 loss to the Raptors Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. “And it’s been an incredible season.”
Keffeler coached seven seasons at Missoula Sentinel, winning championships in 2016 and 2017. She resigned in 2019, but returned to the sidelines this season with the Knights.
They were the fifth seed at the Western AA tournament, but managed to qualify for one of the four state spots. While Thursday’s outcome wasn’t what the Knights wanted, Keffeler was pleased to see her old school back on a state court for the first time since 2018.
“There are 10 seniors that have never been in the state tournament,” Keffeler said. “I’m just beyond proud that we’re here. We just faced a very talented Gallatin team. They’re great. (Gallatin coach Erika Gustavsen) is awesome, I love her. I’m just proud of them and I’m proud of us for fighting throughout the whole match.”
Gallatin’s win was aided by 19 aces, led by nine from Cadence Lundgren and six from Jaeli Jenkins. Jenkins added eight kills and Lundgren seven, while Addie Swanson had 26 assists for the Raptors (21-8).
Sophia Petrino led Hellgate with nine kills and two blocks. Moana Massey had 18 assists.
Hellgate (8-20) will play city rival Missoula Big Sky in a Friday morning loser-out match at 10.
Billings West 3, Missoula Big Sky 0
Scoring just 18 points in its first state volleyball match since 2007 wasn’t ideal for Missoula Big Sky.
Billings West took care of business by beating the Eagles 25-5, 25-7, 25-6 in the team’s tournament opener.
Winning their first state tournament match in 15 years was the goal for Eagles coach Mathew Pimentel. The next-best thing, though, was simply being on a volleyball court on the Montana State University.
Fifteen years is a long time.
“It’s a great opportunity for our girls to be here and compete,” said Pimentel, who is in his fifth season at Big Sky. “We would have liked to come out with a win, of course, but the biggest thing is getting some reps and getting ready for the rest of the tournament, getting ready to compete and give ourselves the best opportunity to advance throughout the next couple days.”
Facing West first thing in the morning would be a tough draw for anyone. The Golden Bears (27-1) returned the majority of their roster from last year’s state runner-up team, and seemed prepared from the first serve. They served 13 aces, including five from Addie Allen, who had 28 assists and nine digs, and four from Alysa Keller.
Kourtney Grossman, returning from a knee injury, had 10 kills and six digs for the Bears, while Sydney Pierce added eight kills and 12 digs. Halle Haber had seven kills and three blocks.
Rece Sandau had six of the Eagles’ nine kills. Big Sky (7-22), which was a seventh seed before finishing fourth at last week’s Western AA tournament to earn a state berth, dropped into the loser-out bracket. The Eagles will try to keep their season alive starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
“I felt that we persevered through the divisional tournament, we came out strong those last two days,” Pimentel said. “We’re glad to be here, and I believe we can continue to work hard and play tough the way we have, especially at divisional the divisional tournament, throughout the next couple of days of this tournament.”
Photos: Class AA volleyball state tournament day 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.