Billings West's Addie Allen (6) and Kourtney Grossman (2) high-five during the Golden Bears' undefeated semifinal win over Billings Senior Friday at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Billings Senior's Leela Ormsby (10) reacts after a point scored against Billings West during the undefeated semifinal of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Friday.
Great Falls CMR's Sophie Madsen reacts after the Rustlers win the fifth set against Bozeman Gallatin in the late loser-out match of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Friday.
BOZEMAN — Options, options, so many options. Billings West setter Addie Allen seemed to have a smorgasbord of hitters to turn to Friday night, and Billings Senior didn’t have an answer.
As a result, the Golden Bears are in the Class AA championship match for the second year in a row via a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 victory over their crosstown rivals in the undefeated semifinal of the state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
It was the 18th win in a row for West (29-1), which hasn’t suffered a defeat since the Broncs won in straight sets back on Sept. 24.
This latest win was the third in a row over the Broncs for the Bears, and the first sweep for West. It didn’t seem like it would be that way in the early going, however.
Senior was up 7-3 in the opening set when West coach Kelly Grossman took an early timeout. The Broncs still led 10-7 when outside hitter Kourtney Grossman helped key a 9-1 run with three kills in a span that gave the Bears a 16-11 lead. She eventually wound up with six kills by the time the set was done.
In the second set, middle Sydney Pierce put an end to two Senior scoring rallies with kills. And by the third set, Halle Haber, Brooklyn Pierce and Alysa Keller, et al, were getting their shots in.
“It’s awesome, because when we’re getting our good passes, then we can run whatever we want,” said Allen, who had 41 assists on the team’s 49 kills. “It’s really hard to block that. So yeah, we just have so many options. Everyone’s just playing good and we’re connecting.”
Senior never led after that initial burst to start the match. The good news is the Broncs (25-5) have already matched the third-place trophy they won last year. To get a bigger trophy this season will require a win Saturday morning against Great Falls CMR, then two more victories against West.
“We can’t lack in any area … mental toughness, physicality, being emotionally strong,” Senior coach Courtney Bad Bear said. “We need to make sure that we are coming in and we’re doing our jobs to the best of our abilities. We just have to come out and be a tough team.”
Consistency has been a staple of the Bears this season and they were certainly that Friday. Sydney Pierce finished with 18 kills and Grossman 11 kills and 13 digs, while Haber ended up with nine. West had 49 kills to Senior’s 30.
Austin Long had 20 digs and Keller added 11.
For Senior, Leela Ormsby had nine kills and seven blocks. Ella Kincaid (15), Ava Thompson (13) and Piper Jetter (11) combind for 39 of the team’s 58 digs, and Rylee Kogolshak finished with 28 assists.
West took pretty much this same team to the championship last year, but fell to Great Falls CMR despite the Bears playing what might have been their best match of the season.
The Bears get a second chance on Saturday to win their first title since 2009.
“Obviously, they have a little salt in the wound from where things ended last year,” Kelly Grossman said. “They battled hard and they played their hearts out last year, so obviously they know what it’s like. They want it and they’re hungry because they worked so hard last year and came up a little bit short.”
Great Falls CMR 3, Bozeman Gallatin 2, fourth place
Tears flowed, and CMR coach Patrick Hiller had to bend at the knees to take a breath following the Rustlers’ wild win over the Raptors.
The Rustlers aren’t ready to give up that championship trophy just yet, as evidenced by their 21-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 rally. CMR graduated two of the state’s best players in Lauren Lindseth and Tennisen Hiller, among others, and here they are again with a chance to play for another title.
Lexi Thornton led CMR with 12 kills and 10 blocks. Ella Cochran added 16 kills, Norah Allen 42 assists, and Avarey Stuff 26 digs.
“After that championship last year, and then coming back with this group, I don’t think people thought … I don’t know if they thought we were going to be relevant,” Hiller said, still shaken with emotion. “But there’s been a lot of tears. It’s been a lot of pressure and we’ve had a lot of practices where we’ve had multiple criers and a lot of days where I’ve been like, ‘I don’t know what they’re crying about.’
“Tonight, I know what they’re crying about, so it feels good. If feels really good to actually be able to be in that huddle and say, ‘This is why we cry.’”
They’ll have to dry those tears quickly. Up next is Senior in a 10 a.m. match Saturday for the chance to play West for the championship. CMR (25-7) has lost four times to the Broncs, but the most recent meeting went five sets. As of late Friday night, though, Hiller was still processing his team’s latest win.
“I love to see kids, especially young women, with their shoulders back,” Hiller said. “I mean, we had a lot of young women with their shoulders back today, and that’s my only goal as a coach is to create young women with their shoulders back. It’s good to know what the tears are about tonight.”
Gallatin (22-10) received 16 kills from Jaeli Jenkins and 15 from Karsen Breeding. Taylor Speake had 40 digs for the Raptors and Addie Swanson passed out 45 assists.
Friday's loser-out matches
Bozeman Gallatin 3, Helena 0
Bozeman Gallatin limited Helena to just 21 kills and eliminated the Bengals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 loser-out .
The Bengals were the top seed from the Western AA and their loss meant only Eastern AA teams remained in the tournament.
Gallatin advanced to play Great Falls CMR in the 8 p.m. game Friday.
Karsen Breeding had 16 kills and 12 digs to lead the Raptors. Addie Swanson had 33 assists, Taylor Speake had 15 digs, and Jaeli Jenkins finished with eight kills and 12 digs.
Lauren Heusier had seven kills to lead Helena, which finished its season 23-7. Morin Blaise had 12 digs and Kim Feller 15 assists.
Great Falls CMR 3, Missoula Hellgate 0: Lexi Thornton had 10 kills and three blocks as CMR topped Hellgate 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 in a loser-out match.
The win kept CMR’s hopes of a repeat championship alive.
Abby Cochran had 15 digs and Avarey Stuff added 14, while Norah Allen had 28 assists.
Sophia Petrino topped Hellgate’s attack with nine kills. Camille Sherrill contributed eight kills and 14 digs, while Moana Massey had 21 assists.
Hellgate finished the season 9-21.
Helena 3, Missoula Sentinel 2: Helena survived a scare, holding off the Spartans 12-25, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 in a loser-out match.
The Bengals, the top seed from the Western AA who hasn’t lost a match to a conference foe yet, built a 5-1 lead in the fifth set before the Spartans rallied to tie the score 8-8. Helena eventually pulled away from a 9-9 to move on and end the Spartans’ season.
Sentinel finished the year 18-12.
Lauren Heuiser had 13 kills and three blocks for the Bengals. Kim Feller dished out 43 assists and Morin Blaise had 21 digs.
Olivia Huntsinger led Sentinel with 11 kills. Bailey Casagrande finished with 34 digs and Landyn Neil had 28 assists. Margaret Sharkey had 4.5 blocks.
Missoula Hellgate 3, Missoula Big Sky 0: Hellgate ended the season for its city counterparts by sweeping the Eagles 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in a loser-out match.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 17 kills and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Moana Massey contributed 25 assists and 10 digs for her own double-double.
Brynne Smith had nine kills to lead the Eagles, who finished their season 7-23.
Both Missoula teams reached the state tournament by outperforming their regular-season seeds. The Eagles entered the Western AA tournament as the seventh seed and finished fourth, while Hellgate was seeded sixth for divisionals and wound up second.
