Billings West's Kourtney Grossman spikes the ball during the Golden Bears’ second-round match against Bozeman Gallatin at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
Missoula Hellgate's Moana Massey sets the ball during the Knights' match against Bozeman Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
Billings Senior's Ava Thompson (1) bumps the ball during the Broncs’ first-round match against Missoula Sentinel at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
Great Falls CMR's Avarey Stuff (1) reacts after a point against Helena in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Kourtney Grossman spikes the ball during the Golden Bears’ second-round match against Bozeman Gallatin at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin’s Avery Moen (5) reacts after a point during Thursday's first-round match against Missoula Hellgate at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Helena’s Danee Lieberg bumps the ball during the Bengals' first-round match against Great Falls CMR Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN — Billings West coach Kelly Grossman doesn’t want her team to look any further than the first serve of its upcoming undefeated semifinal.
It’s that stay-in-the-now approach that Grossman feels got her Golden Bears past Bozeman Gallatin in Thursday’s second round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Bears dropped the first set, but then went on to beat the Raptors 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18. West reached Friday’s undefeated semifinal for the second year in a row.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Grossman said. “We dropped that first set, which isn’t something that we obviously were looking forward to doing. But I’m just super proud of them for just being able to keep their mental toughness and confidence in themselves.”
When Gallatin took the first set, it marked the first time in three matches the Raptors had beaten the Bears. And despite the match loss, Raptors coach Erika Gustavsen thought her team played about the best it has all season. Especially considering this is Gallatin’s first-ever state appearance — the school opened in 2020 — and that the Raptors have just one senior.
“(West) is just going to keep coming at you, and that’s just the reality,” said Gustavsen, the former Bozeman High coach. “I think it’s a good experience for us as a fairly young team, a new team, to realize that against really good teams you can’t back down, you can’t get timid. But I do feel like this is the most competitive we’ve played them.”
Gallatin (21-9) dropped into loser-out play, and will play its first match at 4 p.m. Friday. Karsen Breeding led the Raptors with 18 kills and Jaeli Jenkins added 13 kills and 12 digs. Addie Swanson had 36 assists, and Taylor Speake 21 digs.
Sydney Pierce had 26 kills for the Bears, who also got double-digit kills from Kourtney Grossman (11). Austin Long had 27 digs and Addie Allen 12 digs and 48 assists.
The Bears will play either Billings Senior or defending state champ Great Falls CMR at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We’re just working really hard to try and stay in the present, right now,” Grossman said. “And do what we do on the very next ball and just stay focused that way. But I think you start to look too far ahead and you’ll pass the right now.”
Billings Senior 3, Missoula Sentinel 0
Missoula Sentinel was the Western AA’s last hope to avoid a first-day sweep at the hands of the Eastern AA.
The Spartans couldn’t hold off a Billings Senior sweep, though, giving the East a 4-0 record in the first round of the state tournament.
“It’s a tough conference and everybody knows that,” Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said following her team’s 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 loss to the Broncs. “But it’s tournament time, so we’re here to play, to compete."
Arceniega said she felt her team did that at times. But the Spartans couldn’t keep pace with the Broncs on the longer rallies, she said.
Senior (24-4) advanced to an 8 p.m. match against Great Falls CMR.
Sentinel (18-11) moved into a loser-out match at noon on Friday against Helena.
Olivia Huntsinger led Sentinel with six kills. The Spartans had just 18 kills overall. Bailey Casagrande had 16 of the team’s 44 digs.
Leela Ormsby and Piper Jette led the Broncs with 11 kills each, while Ella Kincaid had 16 digs and Ava Thompson 14. Kincaid also had four of Senior’s eight aces, and Rylee Kogolshak made 27 assists.
“Obviously, Senior’s a tough team, they’re well-rounded,” Arceniega said. “They have a really dynamic offence and they put pressure on a team.
“We told the girls we still have a chance to be successful in there tournament. There were definitely stretches and moments where they should have been proud of themselves handling the pressure the way they did.”
Great Falls CMR 3, Helena 1
Yes, Great Falls CMR is the fourth seed from the Eastern AA. But the Rustlers are the defending state champions and the conference has proven this season that it has considerable depth.
The Rustlers put that on display in the first round, beating Helena, the top seed from the Western AA, 25-15, 25-11, 21-25, 25-11.
After the Bengals, who were 17-0 in matches against Western AA foes this season, sprang to life in the third set, the Rustlers (23-6) set them down quickly in the fourth.
“CMR is a good team. They’re solid and they don’t have very many weaknesses,” Helena coach Lindsey Day said. “So it’s kind of hard to get them on their heels, for sure. We knew we were going to have to play a near-perfect match to pull a win off of a great team and it just didn’t happen.”
Ella Cochrane had 18 kills and 20 digs, and Lexi Thornton finished with 14 kills to lead the Rustlers, who had 50 total kills to Helena’s 15. Norah Allen assisted on 37 of those 50 kills, and Avarey Stuff dug up 22 balls.
Birdie Heuiser had five kills to lead the way for the Bengals (22-6), who dropped into a noon loser-out match on Friday. Morin Blaise had 11 digs.
“We’re going to regroup and we’re going to bounce back,” Day said. “We’re just up for a long day of volleyball tomorrow. I think we just have to move on and focus on what’s next. We’re just going to take one match at a time, but I think this team is going to come back and respond to this loss.”
CMR (23-6) moved into Thursday’s second round with an 8 p.m. match.
Bozeman Gallatin 3, Missoula Hellgate 0
Erin Keffeler was all smiles. Even though her Missoula Hellgate team was swept by Bozeman Gallatin in the first-round, Keffeler was simply overjoyed to have her alma mater playing in a state tournament again.
“That’s my school, I graduated from there in ’87, so I just wanted to come share the love,” Keffeler said after the 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 loss to the Raptors. “And it’s been an incredible season.”
Keffeler coached seven seasons at Missoula Sentinel, winning championships in 2016 and 2017. She resigned in 2019 but returned to the sidelines this season with the Knights.
They were the sixth seed at the Western AA tournament but managed to qualify for one of the four state spots. While Thursday’s outcome wasn’t what the Knights wanted, Keffeler was pleased to see her old school back on a state court for the first time since 2018.
“There are 10 seniors that have never been in the state tournament,” Keffeler said. “I’m just beyond proud that we’re here. We just faced a very talented Gallatin team. They’re great. (Gallatin coach Erika Gustavsen) is awesome, I love her. I’m just proud of them and I’m proud of us for fighting throughout the whole match.”
Gallatin’s win was aided by 19 aces, nine from Cadence Lundgren and six from Jaeli Jenkins. Jenkins added eight kills and Lundgren seven, and Addie Swanson had 26 assists for the Raptors (21-8).
Sophia Petrino led Hellgate with nine kills and two blocks. Moana Massey had 18 assists.
Hellgate (8-20) will play city rival Missoula Big Sky in a 10 a.m. Friday loser-out match.
Billings West 3, Missoula Big Sky 0
Scoring just 18 points in its first state volleyball match since 2007 wasn’t ideal for Missoula Big Sky.
Billings West took care of business by beating the Eagles 25-5, 25-7, 25-6 in the team’s tournament opener.
Winning their first state tournament match in 15 years was the goal for Eagles coach Mathew Pimentel. The next-best thing, though, was simply being on a court on the Montana State University.
Fifteen years is a long time.
“It’s a great opportunity for our girls to be here and compete,” said Pimentel, who is in his fifth season at Big Sky. “We would have liked to come out with a win, of course, but the biggest thing is getting some reps and getting ready for the rest of the tournament, getting ready to compete and give ourselves the best opportunity to advance throughout the next couple days.”
Facing West first thing in the morning would be a tough draw for anyone. The Golden Bears (27-1) returned the majority of their roster from last year’s state runner-up team and seemed prepared from the first serve. They served 13 aces, including five from Addie Allen, who had 28 assists and nine digs, and four from Alysa Keller.
Kourtney Grossman, returning from a knee injury, had 10 kills and six digs for the Bears. Sydney Pierce added eight kills and 12 digs. Halle Haber had seven kills and three blocks.
Rece Sandau had six of the Eagles’ nine kills. Big Sky (7-22), which was a seventh seed before finishing fourth at last week’s Western AA tournament to earn a state berth, dropped into the loser-out bracket. The Eagles will try to keep their season alive starting at 10 a.m. Friday against Hellgate.
“I felt that we persevered through the divisional tournament, we came out strong those last two days,” Pimentel said. “We’re glad to be here, and I believe we can continue to work hard and play tough the way we have, especially at divisional the divisional tournament, throughout the next couple of days of this tournament.”
Photos: Class AA volleyball state tournament day 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.