BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin limited Helena to just 21 kills and eliminated the Bengals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 loser-out win Friday at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Bengals were the top seed from the Western AA and their loss meant only Eastern AA teams remained in the tournament.
Gallatin advanced to play Great Falls CMR in the 8 p.m. game Friday.
Karsen Breeding had 16 kills and 12 digs to lead the Raptors. Addie Swanson had 33 assists, Taylor Speake had 15 digs, and Jaeli Jenkins finished with eight kills and 12 digs.
Lauren Heusier had seven kills to lead Helena, which finished its season 23-7. Morin Blaise had 12 digs and Kim Feller 15 assists.
Great Falls CMR 3, Missoula Hellgate 0: Lexi Thornton had 10 kills and three blocks as CMR topped Hellgate 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 in a loser-out match.
The win kept CMR’s hopes of a repeat championship alive.
Abby Cochran had 15 digs and Avarey Stuff added 14, while Norah Allen had 28 assists.
Sophia Petrino topped Hellgate’s attack with nine kills. Camille Sherrill contributed eight kills and 14 digs, while Moana Massey had 21 assists.
Hellgate finished the season 9-21.
Helena 3, Missoula Sentinel 2: Helena survived a scare, holding off the Spartans 12-25, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 in a loser-out match.
The Bengals, the top seed from the Western AA who hasn’t lost a match to a conference foe yet, built a 5-1 lead in the fifth set before the Spartans rallied to tie the score 8-8. Helena eventually pulled away from a 9-9 to move on and end the Spartans’ season.
Sentinel finished the year 18-12.
Lauren Heuiser had 13 kills and three blocks for the Bengals. Kim Feller dished out 43 assists and Morin Blaise had 21 digs.
Olivia Huntsinger led Sentinel with 11 kills. Bailey Casagrande finished with 34 digs and Landyn Neil had 28 assists. Margaret Sharkey had 4.5 blocks.
Missoula Hellgate 3, Missoula Big Sky 0: Hellgate ended the season for its city counterparts by sweeping the Eagles 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in a loser-out match.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 17 kills and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Moana Massey contributed 25 assists and 10 digs for her own double-double.
Brynne Smith had nine kills to lead the Eagles, who finished their season 7-23.
Both Missoula teams reached the state tournament by outperforming their regular-season seeds. The Eagles entered the Western AA tournament as the seventh seed and finished fourth, while Hellgate was seeded sixth for divisionals and wound up second.
