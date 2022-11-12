BOZEMAN — The road to a second straight Class AA volleyball championship for the Great Falls CMR Rustlers was closed by Billings Senior on Saturday.
The Broncs dropped the first set of the state tournament’s semifinal/loser-out match at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, but went on to eliminate the Rustlers 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 and relegate them to a third-place finish.
Even if a championship trophy wasn’t in store for the Rustlers, this senior class can go home knowing it placed at state all four years: In order, a third place, a second place, a first place and now another third.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this senior class,” CMR coach Patrick Hiller said. “They were a good representation and model of what we need to have to keep doing what we do. So, yeah, it’s a good run and we just have to find a way to make it keep happening.”
The Rustlers finished their season 25-8. They played two five-setters in the tournament, including a loss to the Broncs on Thursday. Hiller said he felt his team ran out of “emotional gas,” toward the end, adding "I couldn’t have expected any more heart and grit out of these girls.”
“We said all along it’s about putting your name on trophies, you know, put your name on the wall at CMR,” Hiller continued. “These girls put their name up on the wall, so I couldn’t be more proud of this senior class.”
