BOZEMAN – Helena survived a scare from Missoula Sentinel, holding off the Spartans 12-25, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 Friday in loser-out action at the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Bengals, the top seed from the Western AA who hasn’t lost a match to a conference foe yet, built a 5-1 lead in the fifth set before the Spartans rallied to tie the score 8-8. Helena eventually pulled away from a 9-9 to move on and end the Spartans’ season.
Sentinel finished the year 18-12.
Lauren Heuiser had 13 kills and three blocks for the Bengals. Kim Feller dished out 43 assists and Morin Blaise had 21 digs.
Olivia Huntsinger led Sentinel with 11 kills. Bailey Casagrande finished with 34 digs and Landyn Neil had 28 assists. Margaret Sharkey had 4.5 blocks.
Helena advanced to play Bozeman Gallatin at 4 p.m. Friday.
Missoula Hellgate 3, Missoula Big Sky 0: Hellgate ended the season for its city counterparts by sweeping the Eagles 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 17 kills and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Moana Massey contributed 25 assists and 10 digs for her own double-double.
Brynne Smith had nine kills to lead the Eagles, who finished their season 7-23.
Both Missoula teams reached the state tournament by outperforming their regular-season seeds. The Eagles entered the Western AA tournament as the seventh seed and finished fourth, while Hellgate was seeded sixth for divisionals and wound up second.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.