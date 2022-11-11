BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate ended the season for its city counterparts from Big Sky by sweeping the Eagles 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in the Friday morning loser-out game at the Class AA state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 17 kills and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Moana Massey contributed 25 assists and 10 digs for her own double-double.

The Knights (9-20) advanced to play defending state champion Great Falls CMR in another loser-out match at 2 p.m.

Brynne Smith had nine kills to lead the Eagles, who finished their season 7-23.

Both Missoula teams reached the state tournament by outperforming their regular-season seeds. The Eagles entered the Western AA tournament as the seventh seed and finished fourth, while Hellgate was seeded sixth for divisionals and wound up second.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments