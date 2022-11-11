BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate ended the season for its city counterparts from Big Sky by sweeping the Eagles 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 in the Friday morning loser-out game at the Class AA state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 17 kills and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Moana Massey contributed 25 assists and 10 digs for her own double-double.
The Knights (9-20) advanced to play defending state champion Great Falls CMR in another loser-out match at 2 p.m.
Brynne Smith had nine kills to lead the Eagles, who finished their season 7-23.
Both Missoula teams reached the state tournament by outperforming their regular-season seeds. The Eagles entered the Western AA tournament as the seventh seed and finished fourth, while Hellgate was seeded sixth for divisionals and wound up second.
