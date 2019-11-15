BOZEMAN — Ellie Lee had eight kills and six blocks as Choteau defeated Anaconda 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 in loser-out action Friday morning at the Class B state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Nicole Krone added 23 digs and Christine Funk had 21 assists for the Bulldogs.
Anaconda was led by Mia Sullivan’s six kills and Megan Reich’s 19 digs. Logan Stetzner had 13 assists for the Copperheads, who made their first state appearance since 2014, their last season at Class A.
Florence-Carlton 3, Glasgow 0
Florence-Carlton began its long road back to a possible third consecutive Class B state championship appearance with a sweep of Glasgow in a loser-out match.
The Falcons rebounded from Thursday’s first-round loss at the state tournament to defeat the Scotties 25-8, 25-22, 25-21, marking the first of a needed three wins on the day to stay in the running.
Sarah Hopcroft had 14 kills, 12 digs and five blocks to lead Florence-Carlton. Halle Christopherson and Kasidy Yeoman each had 13 assists, and Kolbi Wood had 13 digs. Emma Stensrud also had five blocks.
Glasgow, which was making its first state appearance since 2009, was led by Laura Ross’s six kills. Rachelle Glaser had 18 assists and nine digs, and Keely Fossum finished with 15 digs.
