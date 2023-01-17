INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Montana coaches Iona Stookey of Huntley Project and Josh Munro of Kalispell Glacier have been named national coaches of the year for the 2021-22 school year by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.
In the 2021 season, Stookey led the Red Devils volleyball team to an undefeated 32-0 season and won the Class B state championship for the 13th time. Project repeated as the Class B champions in 2022.
Stookey has been selected 13 times Montana Coach of the Year, and has been inducted into the Montana State University Billings Athletic Hall of Fame (2006) and the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2017). In 33 seasons at Project, Stookey has amassed an overall record of 929-177.
During his time at Glacier, Munro has led the boys and girls tennis programs to 17 divisional titles (10 for boys, 7 for girls) and coached 14 individual state champions. He has been named coach of the year three times for the boys program and once as the girls coach. In addition, Munro has helped coached the Glacier debate teams to six state championships, including eight individual state champions.
