SHEPHERD — The Kelly name is coaching royalty in eastern Montana high school sports, and Kamber Kelly knew that firsthand in, her own words, "literally everything" she was competing in growing up in Roundup.

Kamber's mother, Laurie Kelly, coached the Panthers to five state volleyball championships between 1998-2002 as Kamber and sister Kandice Kelly (now Gregorak) used those decorated high school years to propel them to college volleyball careers at Montana State.

Laurie, who later had collegiate coaching roles at Miles Community College and Rocky Mountain College, retired in 2019, but the Kelly family has still been well-represented in the coaching sphere around the state.

It made it a bit ironic that Kamber wasn't a part of it for some time, with the exception of summer volleyball camp help either with her Mom or back at MSU.

"My sister's in coaching, my brother-in-law's in coaching, my Mom's in coaching. I didn't really get into it until, like at a higher level like high school, until my daughter was in junior high," Kamber said. "She's a sophomore now. ... She decided she wanted to come out (to Shepherd) for high school and I was in support of that.

"The head coach at the time, Danielle Robison, she was a teacher here and she heard, and she's like, 'You have to coach with me.' ... (I) was a JV coach last year, and she was done, so here I am."

As Kamber's last sentence implies, yes, a Kelly is indeed leading an eastern Montana high school volleyball program again as she was promoted to Shepherd's head role following Robison's departure to spend more time with family, Kelly said.

She'll have her hands full in Year 1, as well, following an epic year for the Fillies in which they lost in the Class B state championship match to fierce rival Huntley Project. But while the Fillies and Red Devils played a mind-boggling 11 times against each other — nearly a third of Shepherd's 34 matches in all last season — in 2022, the Red Devils are now off to District 3B from 4B for the fall and splitting the schools roughly 12 miles apart from each other into different leagues.

No matter, Kelly noted, as the 4B with new additions Park City and Big Timber should remain highly competitive and among the toughest districts in the class with other strong local programs like Joliet and Red Lodge still in the mix.

Additionally, with moves that Shepherd is doing internally across all the board, Kelly sees the Fillies' foundation being laid and built upon before her eyes — and she's using influences that she learned during her own time as a player under her mom to help.

"The relationship that Danielle and I had, practice was awesome," Kelly said. "We somewhat did a culture change last year. There's a huge culture shift going on out here at Shepherd ... it's every sport.

"A lot of the work was done last year, the seeds were planted last year. Whether I knew I was going to be a head coach or assistant coach, it didn't matter. These were just disciplines and character traits that I felt growing up. ... This year, we can carry on with that."

The Fillies will have a younger group than the one that nearly won their first-ever volleyball state title a year ago, with All-State selection Aubrey Allison now playing at Montana State Billings and All-Conference nods Abby Beddes and Ashlyn Murdock having also graduated. But Kelly is very high on the youth coming up, too.

"Seven or eight" players had high levels of involvement on the Shepherd varsity squad last year, Kelly said, including multiple now-sophomores. Considering that all of the returners on the Fillies' roster have direct experience working with Kelly following her assistant stint anyway, the transition should be rather smooth.

The same could be said about Kelly's transition into her first official head coaching foray — it's a natural fit for someone who has been around elite coaching for countless hours of her life, along with what works and what doesn't in a winning volleyball program.

And beyond wins and losses, Kelly is in it for the lasting impacts, too.

"If you know me, anything I'm involved in, I take it on as mine anyway," Kelly said. "I don't feel like I'm new at it this year. Last year, Danielle and I, yes, she was the head coach, she made all the calls. But I was still in the trenches. So I don't feel like I'm in a new position, and having it kind of be in my family bloodline.

"I love the sport, so it's nice to be able to bring that forward and out of kids that didn't know that they loved it. ... I'm excited to bring those life-changing moments and lessons and show them when they happen. Coaching, it's a tough gig, and nobody does it for the money. Nobody is a coach for the money. If they are, they're in it for the wrong thing."