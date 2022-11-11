BOZEMAN — Townsend's goal all season has been to be playing on Saturday at the state tournament. They got one step closer by sweeping Nothern B champs Choteau 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 in the elimination round Friday to continue their season another match.
Townsend was led by Trinity Wilson's 15 kills, 5.5 blocks and 12 digs. Emily Bird had 34 assists. Alleigh Burdick had 13 digs and Luci Horne had 10 digs.
"It feels good to start the day winning," ownsend coach Megan Bliele said. "We played Choteau quite a bit during the season and they're always a good challenge for us and we enjoy playing them. It's a high intensity game so it's always good to come out on top."
Choteau's Ada Bieler had 12 kills and four blocks. Ella Peach had 10 assists and Tessa Brownell had 12 digs.
By virtue of their first-round win and their loss Thursday night, Townsend got to come back for their afternoon game compared to Choteau who battled their way out of an additional elimination game Friday morning.
Townsend, last season's third-place finisher, faces Colstrip in the final game of Friday night to determine who will keep playing.
"They just have to keep battling to get back to tomorrow," Bliele said.
Colstrip 3, Thompson Falls 0: Colstrip swept the Western B champs Thompson Falls Friday afternoon 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 to keep their trophy hopes alive.
The Blue Hawks were led by Avery Burgess with 16 kills and 17 digs. Ellie Baxter had 17 assists and three blocks. Cheyla Irvine had 14 digs.
Colstrip's Abby Baer made an impact all the way around the court for the Fillies with 22 kilss, 1.5 blocks, 15 assists and 12 digs. Macy Burns had 10 kills. Malia McLeaen had 20 assists. Ashtynn Egan had 16 digs and 6 kills.
The Fillies will play again at 8 p.m. against Townsend in the game that will determine fourth place.
Choteau 3, Bigfork 1: Northern B champion Choteau bounced back after an opening round loss Thursday to defeat Bigfork 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 and keep their season going Friday at the 2022 Class B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Bulldogs were led by Ada Bieler with 16 kills and three aces. Tessa Brownell had 18 assists and 19 digs. But their 22 block effort at the net as a team proved tough to handle for Bigfork.
Piper Linson led the Valkyries with 37 assists and 15 digs. Ellie Jordt had 15 digs and Tessa Troyer had 10 digs. Inga Turner had 18 kills and Zoey Albert had 13 kills.
Choteau will play Townsend later Friday afternooon at 4 p.m. in another elimination game.
Thompson Falls 3, Glasgow 1: Western B champion Thompson Falls extended their season by another game by defeating Glasgow 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 Friday morning in an elimination game of the 2022 Class B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Blue Hawks were led by Avery Burgess with 23 kills and 10 digs. Natalie Roberts added another 10 digs, 11 kills and three aces and Ellie Baxter chipped in 30 assists.
The Scotties' Daley Aune had 28 assists and 16 digs in their effort. Piper Johnson had 10 kills and 7 blocks. Sammy Tryan had 25 digs and Carley Nelson had 16. Ava Lloyd's play at the net earned her nine blocks.
Thompson Falls advanced to play Colstrip later in the day for a chance to advance to the fourth-place match Friday evening.
