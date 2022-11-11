BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night.
Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
Huntley Project held off Shepherd 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15 to secure yet another berth in the Class B title game and a chance to repeat. Shepherd on the other hand has been the dark horse, only making a return to the state tournament this year for the first time since 1993.
"That's a great team and that's been our competition. I think us playing each other just makes each other better," Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey explained.
The magnitude of the moment hit Stookey after the handshakes had been handed out. While players went to gather up their things and staff began to ready the court for the next match, Stookey stood in the middle of the court and looked up at the crowd still on their feet with tears in her eyes.
"Just to get here again with the team I have, I'm just very proud of them," Stookey said after. "It's unreal right now."
On a roster with no seniors, Stookey was unsure of how far her team would go this season. But after making it through to the championship yet again, she pointed to the Friday night of their district tournament when Shepherd defeated them as an important moment for both teams.
"I know when they beat us that first winner-winner game at districts, that was a great eye-opener for both teams. It really was," Stookey said.
"That's great volleyball (tonight). I don't know about the rest of the arena right now, but the people that were watching this game were enjoying it and I never felt like we were way ahead. Every time I looked, I felt like it was tied."
Players dove for points and rallies stretched as two teams so familiar with each other anticipated the other's moves as evidenced by the team totals for digs: Huntley Project 139, Shepherd 145.
"We played hard. The girls didn't quit," Shepherd coach Danielle Robison said.
"Everyone in the state knows how good they are on defense. We tried to make adjustments and they still dig up everything. I think that our hitters did a great job."
Aubrey Allison finished with 20 kills and 26 digs for Shepherd and Paige Goodell added 11 kills. Ashlyn Murdock had 27 assists and 25 digs. Grace Ekness had 35 digs.
After trailing two sets, Robison switched up their rotation and went to their bench in the third to try to get some momentum back.
"We did a rotation that we hadn't done all year and it ended up working," Robison said. "We just didn't get the final result that we wanted."
Huntley Project surged in the fourth set after a Kelsey Krieger ace that spurred a few Shepherd miscues and the momentum swung as the Red Devils closed it out.
Harlie Murphy finished with 20 kills and four blocks. Maddison Akins had 12 kills. Brynn Wandle had 43 assists to go with three blocks. Kelsey Krieger (34 digs), Kirra Ban (28 digs) and Kabreena Lindeen (27 digs) defended strongly.
They followed their coach's instructions.
"Better the ball you touch and take the close ones. Sometimes it works and sometimes I have to find something else to say," Stookey laughed.
And now the Red Devils will wait to see who they'll play for the championship. Shepherd will play Townsend in the third-place game Saturday morning.
"I just chalk it up to both teams playing really hard and it just didn't go our way, but I'm confident that we can come out tomorrow and still battle and hopefully, maybe get to see them again," Robison said. "We've got to take it one game at a time."
Townsend 3, Colstrip 0, fourth place
For the second year in a row, Townsend guaranteed themselves at least a trophy by winning the final game on Friday night. This time around, they defeated Colstrip, the team who had beat them for the third seed in the Southern B just a week ago.
Townsend earned the sweep in 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
"Our goal is to be playing on Saturday, that's been our goal all season," Townsend coach Megan Bliele said.
They achieved that by quickly dispatching the Fillies and securing a match a with Shepherd Saturday morning with the chance to play themselves into the championship. Townsend and Shepherd have only met once this season at the Huntley Project tournament.
"They run a quick offense and our timing just wasn't there on our block (tonight)," Colstrip Kami Egan described after. "Our goal was to not give them too many free balls because we knew they'd pound it back at us and they did."
The Bulldogs got 18 kills from Trinity Wilson and 12 from Cassidy Flynn. Wilson added 5.5. blocks. Emily Bird finished with 37 assists. Alleigh Burdick had 22 digs, Luci Horne had 12 digs and Havyn Vandenacre had 11 digs.
Colstrip's season comes to an end with a fourth-place finish and will say goodbye to seven seniors.
"That's a lot especially for Class B and I just told them they've stuck it out since fourth grade. It's not very often that you see that many seniors still together and the whole group is still together," Egan said. "It was a hard moment. A lot of tears, just saying goodbye to volleyball for some of them and us coaches, we've been with them since fourth grade also."
Seniors led the way for the Fillies on the stat sheet as well. Abby Baer had 14 assists and 13 digs for Colstrip. Ashytnn Egan also had 16 digs and 8 kills. Malea Egan added 11 digs.
Friday's loser-out
Townsend 3, Choteau 0: Townsend's goal all season has been to be playing on Saturday at the state tournament. They got one step closer by sweeping Nothern B champs Choteau 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 in the elimination round Friday to continue their season another match.
Townsend was led by Trinity Wilson's 15 kills, 5.5 blocks and 12 digs. Emily Bird had 34 assists. Alleigh Burdick had 13 digs and Luci Horne had 10 digs.
"It feels good to start the day winning," Townsend coach Megan Bliele said. "We played Choteau quite a bit during the season and they're always a good challenge for us and we enjoy playing them. It's a high intensity game so it's always good to come out on top."
Choteau's Ada Bieler had 12 kills and four blocks. Ella Peach had 10 assists and Tessa Brownell had 12 digs.
By virtue of their first-round win and their loss Thursday night, Townsend got to come back for their afternoon game compared to Choteau who battled their way out of an additional elimination game Friday morning.
"They just have to keep battling to get back to tomorrow," Bliele said.
Colstrip 3, Thompson Falls 0: Colstrip swept the Western B champs Thompson Falls Friday afternoon 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 to keep their trophy hopes alive.
The Blue Hawks were led by Avery Burgess with 16 kills and 17 digs. Ellie Baxter had 17 assists and three blocks. Cheyla Irvine had 14 digs.
Colstrip's Abby Baer made an impact all the way around the court for the Fillies with 22 kilss, 1.5 blocks, 15 assists and 12 digs. Macy Burns had 10 kills. Malia McLeaen had 20 assists. Ashtynn Egan had 16 digs and 6 kills.
Choteau 3, Bigfork 1: Northern B champion Choteau bounced back after an opening round loss Thursday to defeat Bigfork 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 and keep their season going Friday at the 2022 Class B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Bulldogs were led by Ada Bieler with 16 kills and three aces. Tessa Brownell had 18 assists and 19 digs. But their 22 block effort at the net as a team proved tough to handle for Bigfork.
Piper Linson led the Valkyries with 37 assists and 15 digs. Ellie Jordt had 15 digs and Tessa Troyer had 10 digs. Inga Turner had 18 kills and Zoey Albert had 13 kills.
Thompson Falls 3, Glasgow 1: Western B champion Thompson Falls extended their season by another game by defeating Glasgow 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 Friday morning in an elimination game of the 2022 Class B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Blue Hawks were led by Avery Burgess with 23 kills and 10 digs. Natalie Roberts added another 10 digs, 11 kills and three aces and Ellie Baxter chipped in 30 assists.
The Scotties' Daley Aune had 28 assists and 16 digs in their effort. Piper Johnson had 10 kills and 7 blocks. Sammy Tryan had 25 digs and Carley Nelson had 16. Ava Lloyd's play at the net earned her nine blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.