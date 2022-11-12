Huntley Project's Delanyne Lindeen (10) celebrates with her teammates after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ defeated the Shepherd Fillies for the Class B state championship at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
In the end, the Huntley Project students chanted "I believe that we will win" as the Red Devils scored the final point to earn their 14th title after Shepherd forced the second championship match.
"I can't believe it," junior setter Bynn Wandle said affter. "At the beginning of the season, I didn't think that we were going to get super far, but that was awesome."
The Red Devils, who lost five starters to graduation off of the 2021 title winning squad, won the undefeated semifinal Friday night against Shepherd to ensure a chance to defend their title. Shepherd had to wake up Saturday morning and face Townsend first. The Fillies swept the Bulldogs 3-0 to advance to the championship and set up meeting number ten this season.
Shepherd took advantage of the momentum they were riding from the Townsend game in the morning and swept Huntley Project 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in the first to force the second championship game.
Class B:
Shepherd def. Huntley Project 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-22) to force another championship after coming back through the bracket this morning. #mtscores
"From the first time we played them to today, they've improved 150%. That's what volleyball should look like and it's crazy to think we're 10 miles apart," Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey said after.
"For us to make each other better, you can just see, that's why we're where we're at. Both teams."
The Red Devils came back and returned the sweep 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 to earn title number 14. But it certainly wasn't easy.
As evidenced by the start of the second game, when both teams returned to the court they traded point for point until both were tied 5-5: Shepherd, Huntley Project, Shepherd, Shepherd, Huntley Project, Shepherd, Huntley Project, Huntley Project, Shepherd, Huntley Project.
"Especially after the first match, it was definitely rivalry and what trophy do you want to take home," Wandle said.
"I thought we ran out of gas a little bit, but they still didn't give up," Shepherd coach Danielle Robison said after. "They were still diving and hustling and never quitting. They were tired, but I'm still proud of them."
Both teams hustled all over the floor and Wandle helped secure a 2-0 lead in the final game by running into the railing of the bleachers to save a ball that ultimately lead to the set-winning rally.
"Brynn Wandle is one of the toughest kids I've ever coached and she is an amazing young lady," Stookey recounted after. "She came over and I asked, 'Are you all right?' She said, 'Yep, I'm fine,' and I could tell that she was a little angry because it hurt, but she was fine."
And fittingly Harlie Murphy ultimately put it away by tipping a ball back over the net for the third set's final point. Murphy finished with 34 kills and eight blocks across both sets.
"She's been there for us all year and we're going to win or lose with her and she put that ball down," Stookey said.
"I'm just proud of these kids."
That sentiment was shared by Robison.
"They refused to lose this morning," Robison said. "Going into it, they knew they could do it, they just had to do it twice. We came up short, but I'm still proud of everyone. I'm proud of my coaches, I'm proud of the community supporting us, I'm proud of the girls."
And when Shepherd's six seniors graduate, their trip will be recorded in school history by adding the first number on the banner for volleyball in their gym and bringing that second-place trophy home.
Stookey and the Red Devils planned to make their own familiar journey home with more hardware in tow happy again.
"There's a lot of people that make this happen and if you've never got a chance to experience the all-class volleyball or play in it, gosh you're missing out," Stookey said. "For my kids, just to be here, means the world to us."
Shepherd 3, Townsend 0 (third place)
The morning after falling in the undefeated semifinal, Shepherd bounced back Saturday by sweeping Townsend 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 to set up a championship rematch with Huntley Project.
Townsend finished with the third-place trophy for the second year in a row.
"They have a high expectation of themselves and they wanted to get into that championship game so bad that they just felt the pressure," Townsend coach Megan Bliele explained as they emerged from the locker room to rejoin their families with tears in their eyes.
Townsend had only met Shepherd once previously in the season.
"We saw them at the Huntley tournament where we beat them, but then we haven't seen them since so we knew it was going to be tough," Bliele said.
Shepherd swung away for 40 kills led by Abby Beddes (16) and Aubrey Allison (10). Beddes also added 20 digs and Allison another 13. Ashlyn Murdock had 30 assists.
Meanwhile Townsend got 12 kills from Trinity Wilson. Emily Bird had 26 assists and Alleigh Burdick had 22 digs.
"It's tough to end the season on a loss, but they need to take the whole picture into account and know that it was a great season. They're still taking home hardware. Today just wasn't their day."
