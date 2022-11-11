BOZEMAN — Thompson Falls extended their season by another game by defeating Glasgow 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 Friday morning in an elimination game of the 2022 Class B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Blue Hawks were led by Avery Burgess with 23 kills and 10 digs. Natalie Roberts added another 10 digs, 11 kills and three aces and Ellie Baxter chipped in 30 assists.
The Scotties' Daley Aune had 28 assists and 16 digs in their effort. Piper Johnson had 10 kills and 7 blocks. Sammy Tryan had 25 digs and Carley Nelson had 16. Ava Lloyd's play at the net earned her nine blocks.
Thompson Falls will play Colstrip at 2 p.m. for a chance to advance to the fourth-place match Friday evening.
