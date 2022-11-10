BOZEMAN — It only took 45 minutes for Huntley Project to sweep past Glasgow in their opening match at the Class B state volleyball tournament Thursday.
The Red Devils won 25-14, 25-16 and 25-13 to move on to the 6 p.m. winner's round match Thursday evening where they'll face Southern B foe Townsend. The Red Devils won their previous meeting in the Southern B tournament 3-2.
"I was expecting Huntley to look like Huntley looked. They're unbelievable. They're a great team, they've got a great program and they just always know how to turn it on when they get here. They've been here a lot," Glasgow coach Brooke Martin said after.
Junior Harlie Murphy led Huntley Project with 18 kills and junior Brynn Wandle had 38 assists. Junior Kelsey Krieger had 18 digs and junior Delayne Lindeen and junior Kirra Ban each added 14 digs apiece as well.
Glasgow was led by senior Sammy Tryan's 16 digs, senior Daley Aune's 16 assists and senior Ava Lloyd's 10 blocks.
"We blocked probably as well as we've blocked pretty much all year," Martin said. "You come here and you see a team like that, you've got to celebrate what's good."
But ultimately it was the speed that the 13-time state champion Huntley Project plays with that Martin attributed to the Scotties downfall. However, she also felt that it was a good learning experience that could benefit them throughout the rest of the tournament.
"They played so hard, they played so aggressive," Martin said. "If we get in there and block like we did today, we play at that speed because we kept up with them today, if we put that speed on somebody else then I think that we'll be fine."
The Scotties will face Thompson Falls Friday at 10 a.m. in the elmination part of the bracket.
Townsend 3, Thompson Falls 0
Townsend became the first team to advance when they swept their opening match against Thompson Falls Thursday morning to open the Class B volleyball tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs got off to about as good a start as they could wish by running out to a nine-point lead in the first set and closing that set 25-8. They followed that up with wins of 25-17 and 25-22 to complete the sweep.
Senior Trinity Wilson led them with nine kills while sophomore Emily Bird chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs while senior Alleigh Burdick added another ten digs. Townsend plays again Thursday night against Southern B opponent Huntley Project at 6 p.m.
And even though they fell behind initially, Thompson Falls wasn't ready to just give up.
"They came out and did what they could today. Townsend is a great program. They have great hitters and they were comfortable I believe. Our girls just need to get more comfortable with themselves and they'll be fine," Kazmierczak said after.
So Thompson Falls moved senior hitter Avery Burgess from starting in a back row rotation to the front in the second and third sets which allowed them to be more compeitive from the start.
"We were trying to make the first pass. We have to get that pass so we can give ourselves a chance at the net and it seemed like there was a hesitation on that (in the first set)" Kazmierczak explained.
Burgess led the Blue Hawks with 10 kills and senior Ellie Baxter had 10 assists. They will play Glasgow Friday morning at 10 a.m.
"Some kids this is their first time (here). I want them to see there is such a great opportunity. They belong here. This is such a great opportunity to be here. I want them to see it," Kazmierczak said.
