BOZEMAN — Colstrip became the third Southern B team of the day to sweep their way through the opening round by taking down Choteau 25-21, 25-23 and 27-25.
The Fillies will move on to play Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in the winner's half of the bracket.
Colstrip was led by senior Abby Baer with 22 assists, 14 kills and 17 digs. Senior Ashtynn Egan added 11 kills to go with her 15 digs while senior Malea Egan also added in 11 kills. Junior Malia McLean had 15 assists and senior Ryleigh Button 16 digs.
"Colstrip has a couple big hitters, a couple nice hitters," Choteau coach Ann Funk said after. "You knew they had a couple big hitters, you knew they had a big middle in number 13 (Macy Burns), number four (Ashytnn Egan) with great swinging on the outside and same as number one (Malea Egan) so it looked to be those are their main players and in order for us to compete today, defensively we needed our block and we struggled today blocking."
Choteau junior Tessa Brownell led the way with 18 assists for the Bulldogs. Senior Asia Bouma had 15 kills and senior Ada Bieler had 16 digs.
"We didn't have the game we needed to," Funk said. "Blocking needed to be there, serving needed to be there, but defensively I thought we picked up some good balls."
When they struggled to contest balls at the net, the Bulldogs had a tough time getting their offense going with a roster that Funk said only contained one player who had played all four years at the varsity level so they made some mistakes they haven't usually made this season at critical times. They started to push back against the Fillies, but ultimately Colstrip closed it out in the third set.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back Friday afternoon at noon in the elmination side of the bracket.
Huntley Project 3, Glasgow 0
It took only 45 minutes for Huntley Project to sweep past Glasgow in its opening match at the Class B state volleyball tournament Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Red Devils won 25-14, 25-16 and 25-13 to move on to the 6 p.m. winner's round match Thursday evening, where they'll face Southern B foe Townsend. The Red Devils won their previous meeting in the Southern B tournament 3-2.
"I was expecting Huntley to look like Huntley looked," Glasgow coach Brooke Martin said. "They're unbelievable. They're a great team, they've got a great program and they just always know how to turn it on when they get here. They've been here a lot."
Junior Harlie Murphy led Huntley Project with 18 kills and junior Brynn Wandle had 38 assists. Junior Kelsey Krieger had 18 digs and junior Delayne Lindeen and junior Kirra Ban each added 14 digs apiece as well.
Glasgow was led by senior Sammy Tryan's 16 digs, senior Daley Aune's 16 assists and senior Ava Lloyd's 10 blocks.
"We blocked probably as well as we've blocked pretty much all year," Martin said. "You come here and you see a team like that, you've got to celebrate what's good."
Ultimately it was 13-time state champion Huntley Project's speed that Martin attributed to the Scotties downfall. However, she also felt that it was a good learning experience that could benefit the Red Devils throughout the tournament.
"They played so hard, they played so aggressive," Martin said. "If we get in there and block like we did today, we play at that speed because we kept up with them today, if we put that speed on somebody else then I think that we'll be fine."
The Scotties will face Thompson Falls at 10 a.m. Friday in the elimination part of the bracket.
Townsend 3, Thompson Falls 0
Townsend became the first team to advance when it swept Thompson Falls to open the tournament.
The Bulldogs got off to about as good a start as they could wish by running out to a nine-point lead in the first set and closing that set 25-8. They followed that up with wins of 25-17 and 25-22 to complete the sweep.
Senior Trinity Wilson led with nine kills and sophomore Emily Bird chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs. Senior Alleigh Burdick added another 10 digs.
Townsend plays again at 6 p.m. Thursday against Southern B opponent Huntley Project.
And even though Thompson Falls fell behind initially, the team wasn't ready to just give up.
"They came out and did what they could today," Thompson Falls coach Sandra Kazmierczak said. "Townsend is a great program. They have great hitters and they were comfortable I believe. Our girls just need to get more comfortable with themselves and they'll be fine."
Thompson Falls moved senior hitter Avery Burgess from starting in a back row rotation to the front in the second and third sets, which allowed the Blue Hawks to be more competitive from the start.
"We were trying to make the first pass. We have to get that pass so we can give ourselves a chance at the net and it seemed like there was a hesitation on that (in the first set)" Kazmierczak explained.
Burgess led the Blue Hawks with 10 kills and senior Ellie Baxter had 10 assists. They will play Glasgow at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Some kids this is their first time (here)," Kazmierczak said. "I want them to see there is such a great opportunity. They belong here. This is such a great opportunity to be here. I want them to see it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.