BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet for the ninth time this season in the undefeated semifinal of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Friday.
Located just 14 miles apart, the Red Devils have won a record 13 volleyball titles in their history while the Fillies have never won one and whose last trip to the state tournament was in 1993. By virtue of their quarterfinal wins, both teams have secured a chance at the trophies, although the color is yet to be determined.
They will play Friday at 6 p.m. and the winner will earn an automatic spot in the championship.
Shepherd 3, Colstrip 0
The emotions came flooding in for Danielle Robison as she hugged her dad after Shepherd swept Colstrip 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21 Thursday night at the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament.
"(My parents) have been to every single tournament, almost every single regular season game and giving my dad a hug, he's just so proud," Robison said after exiting a crowd of celebratory well-wishers. "That was pretty special to hug my parents and everybody."
Shepherd's last trip to the state volleyball tournament came in 1993. With the victory, Shepherd ensured that they will also return home with hardware this year as they'll face Huntley Project in Friday's undefeated semifinal.
"I have no words. I'm so proud of them," Robison said. "They work hard. It's all them. They're amazing."
But standing in their first way was a familiar opponent in Colstrip, a team they had previously faced five times this season and came in with some planned adjustments for. Colstrip refused to go quietly challenging for point after point and finishing with 63 digs as a team.
"They adjusted some things too," Robison said. "We did have a plan going in and it paid off, but you've got to give props to Colstrip and Kami Egan. She's amazing."
Paige Goodell led Shepherd's attack with 10 kills. Ashlyn Murdoon had 33 assists. Abby Beddes had 18 digs and Aubrey Allison had 11.
"We played hard, we battled." Colstrip coach Kami Egan said. "Shepherd played tough."
"I told them one point at a time," Robison said of what she told her team. "I said there's no two-point play in volleyball so you just have to go one point at a time and just stay focused, stay calm, play your game."
Colstrip's Ashtynn Egan led with 16 kills and 15 digs. Abby Baer had 19 assists and Malea McLean tallied 10. Malea Egan had 11 digs.
Colstrip will face the winner of Glasgow and Thompson Falls at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Huntley Project 3, Townsend 1
Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey said Thursday she wasn't sure what this version of the Red Devils would do by the end of this season, but they found themselves in familiar territory on the opening day of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament as they won their second match of the day 25-18, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-19 against Townsend.
"At the beginning of the season, I didn't know where we were going to be. All I knew is I just had to keep working hard with them," Stookey said.
With the victory, they secured that yet another volleyball trophy will return with them at the end of the tournament and a place in the undefeated semifinal Friday where they'll face Shepherd.
"The state tournament is where it's all at and just to be here and have my team here with no seniors, they just try hard for me," Stookey said. "It just makes my heart happy that we're here and now we're in it for the trophy."
Setter Brynn Wandle had 33 assists, 10 kills, two aces and two blocks to lead the Red Devils. Harlie Murphy had 17 kills and three blocks. And the trio of Kabreena Lindeen (34 digs) Kirra Ban (28 digs) and Kelsey Krieger (26 digs) dug up ball after ball as they knew how potent Townsend's offense could be after going five sets with them in the Southern B divisional.
"I've been stressed. That's a great team," Stookey said. "I thought our defense was pretty savvy and we kept the ball in play when we needed to.
"When Trinity (Wilson) put it down and got a big kill, nobody's going to touch that. But when we could dig it up, we played pretty smart."
Wilson led the Bulldogs' scoring attack with 22 kills. She also added six blocks and 17 digs. Emily Bird had 37 assists and 20 digs while Alleigh Burdick had another 30 digs.
The Bulldogs will face the winner of Choteau and Bigfork Friday at 2 p.m.
Shepherd 3, Bigfork 0
Shepherd completed the Southern B sweep of the opening round of the Class B volleyball tournament Thursday by defeating Bigfork 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.
The Filliles play Colstrip at 8 p.m. in one of the Thursday night undefeated quarterfinals.
"I think they settled in and they settled in early. It took us just a couple minutes to calm down and then we settled in and played the way we have all season," Shepherd coach Danielle Robison said.
"Shepherd served a good ball and we really lacked a serve receive." Bigfork coach Ariel Stallknecht boiled it down to after. "When we put up a good ball and we set the ball and we were able to swing, I have some unstoppable hitters. We are just going to work on getting the ball to the target."
Shepherd was led by senior Ashlyn Murdock's 27 assists and 10 digs. Senior Aubrey Allison had 11 kills and 12 digs. Senior Grace Ekness had 12 digs and senior Abby Beddes had 10 digs.
The Valkyries knew it was going to be a tough game because of Shepherd's reputation, but Stallknect said she thought the experience was something they could build on.
"It's good for the girls to see this level of play. We haven't seen it in years so it'll be good for the girls now and it'll be good for the program down the way," Stallknect said.
Bigfork was led by senior Inga Turner with 12 kills. Junior Piper Linson had 18 assists. Senior Zoey Albert, sophomore Ava Davey and junior Tessa Troyer had 13 digs apiece.
Bigfork will play Friday in the elimination round against Choteau.
"We'd only lost to one team all season and so when you take a loss against somebody new, it's really easy to be defeated. But that's not my girls," Stallknecht said. "They've got a lot of fight in them."
Colstrip 3, Choteau 0
Colstrip became the third Southern B team of the day to sweep their way through the opening round by taking down Choteau 25-21, 25-23 and 27-25.
The Fillies will move on to play Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in the winner's half of the bracket against Shepherd.
Colstrip was led by senior Abby Baer with 22 assists, 14 kills and 17 digs. Senior Ashtynn Egan added 11 kills to go with her 15 digs while senior Malea Egan also added in 11 kills. Junior Malia McLean had 15 assists and senior Ryleigh Button 16 digs.
"Colstrip has a couple big hitters, a couple nice hitters," Choteau coach Ann Funk said after. "You knew they had a couple big hitters, you knew they had a big middle in number 13 (Macy Burns), number four (Ashytnn Egan) with great swinging on the outside and same as number one (Malea Egan) so it looked to be those are their main players and in order for us to compete today, defensively we needed our block and we struggled today blocking."
Choteau junior Tessa Brownell led the way with 18 assists for the Bulldogs. Senior Asia Bouma had 15 kills and senior Ada Bieler had 16 digs.
"We didn't have the game we needed to," Funk said. "Blocking needed to be there, serving needed to be there, but defensively I thought we picked up some good balls."
When they struggled to contest balls at the net, the Bulldogs had a tough time getting their offense going with a roster that Funk said only contained one player who had played all four years at the varsity level so they made some mistakes they haven't usually made this season at critical times. They started to push back against the Fillies, but ultimately Colstrip closed it out in the third set.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back Friday afternoon at noon in the elmination side of the bracket against Bigfork.
Huntley Project 3, Glasgow 0
It took only 45 minutes for Huntley Project to sweep past Glasgow in its opening match at the Class B state volleyball tournament Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Red Devils won 25-14, 25-16 and 25-13 to move on to the 6 p.m. winner's round match Thursday evening, where they'll face Southern B foe Townsend. The Red Devils won their previous meeting in the Southern B tournament 3-2.
"I was expecting Huntley to look like Huntley looked," Glasgow coach Brooke Martin said. "They're unbelievable. They're a great team, they've got a great program and they just always know how to turn it on when they get here. They've been here a lot."
Junior Harlie Murphy led Huntley Project with 18 kills and junior Brynn Wandle had 38 assists. Junior Kelsey Krieger had 18 digs and junior Delayne Lindeen and junior Kirra Ban each added 14 digs apiece as well.
Glasgow was led by senior Sammy Tryan's 16 digs, senior Daley Aune's 16 assists and senior Ava Lloyd's 10 blocks.
"We blocked probably as well as we've blocked pretty much all year," Martin said. "You come here and you see a team like that, you've got to celebrate what's good."
Ultimately it was 13-time state champion Huntley Project's speed that Martin attributed to the Scotties downfall. However, she also felt that it was a good learning experience that could benefit the Red Devils throughout the tournament.
"They played so hard, they played so aggressive," Martin said. "If we get in there and block like we did today, we play at that speed because we kept up with them today, if we put that speed on somebody else then I think that we'll be fine."
The Scotties will face Thompson Falls at 10 a.m. Friday in the elimination part of the bracket.
Townsend 3, Thompson Falls 0
Townsend became the first team to advance when it swept Thompson Falls to open the tournament.
The Bulldogs got off to about as good a start as they could wish by running out to a nine-point lead in the first set and closing that set 25-8. They followed that up with wins of 25-17 and 25-22 to complete the sweep.
Senior Trinity Wilson led with nine kills and sophomore Emily Bird chipped in 21 assists and 13 digs. Senior Alleigh Burdick added another 10 digs.
Townsend plays again at 6 p.m. Thursday against Southern B opponent Huntley Project.
And even though Thompson Falls fell behind initially, the team wasn't ready to just give up.
"They came out and did what they could today," Thompson Falls coach Sandra Kazmierczak said. "Townsend is a great program. They have great hitters and they were comfortable I believe. Our girls just need to get more comfortable with themselves and they'll be fine."
Thompson Falls moved senior hitter Avery Burgess from starting in a back row rotation to the front in the second and third sets, which allowed the Blue Hawks to be more competitive from the start.
"We were trying to make the first pass. We have to get that pass so we can give ourselves a chance at the net and it seemed like there was a hesitation on that (in the first set)" Kazmierczak explained.
Burgess led the Blue Hawks with 10 kills and senior Ellie Baxter had 10 assists. They will play Glasgow at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Some kids this is their first time (here)," Kazmierczak said. "I want them to see there is such a great opportunity. They belong here. This is such a great opportunity to be here. I want them to see it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.