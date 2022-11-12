BOZEMAN — The morning after falling in the undefeated semifinal, Shepherd bounced back Saturday by sweeping Townsend 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 to set up a championship rematch with Huntley Project.
Townsend finished with the third-place trophy for the second year in a row.
"They have a high expectation of themselves and they wanted to get into that championship game so bad that they just felt the pressure," Townsend coach Megan Bliele explained as they emerged from the locker room to rejoin their families with tears in their eyes.
Townsend had only met Shepherd once previously in the season.
"We saw them at the Huntley tournament where we beat them, but then we haven't seen them since so we knew it was going to be tough," Bliele said.
"It's tough to end the season on a loss, but they need to take the whole picture into account and know that it was a great season. They're still taking home hardware. Today just wasn't their day."
This story will be updated.
