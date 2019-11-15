BOZEMAN - Charlo missed an opportunity to pull an upset in the opening round of the Class C state tournament, falling to Fort Benton in four sets Thursday.
But on Friday, the Vikings kept their hopes alive, defeating Westby-Grenora in straight sets 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18 to advance inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Carlee Fryberger filled the stat sheet for Charlo as she totaled 15 kills, three blocks and an ace. Kassidi Cox added 20 assists and Destiny Manuel had 21 digs.
Jenna Rust led the way for the Thunder with 11 kills, 17 digs and two aces. Elizabeth Field also contributed with 17 assists.
Charlo will take on Plentywood at 4 p.m. Westby-Grenora is out.
Belt 3, Roy-Winifred 1
The Belt Huskies entered the 2019 Class C state volleyball tournament as the defending champions, but after losing Thursday and dropping the first set to Roy-Winifred Friday morning, it looked like they could be headed home.
Yet, with their backs against the wall, the Huskies responded, rallying for a 3-1 win over Roy-Winifred, knocking off the Outlaws 19-25, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18.
Abby Gliko led the way for the Huskies will 10 kills. Shelby Paulson and Kyelie Marquis had nine. Marquis also finished with four aces. Kolby Pimperton pitched in with 32 assists and three blocks.
Dyauni Boyce had a solid all-around showing, notching 12 kills and 33 digs. Cassie Smith added 27 assists.
Belt will play again at 2 p.m. against Fort Benton Roy-Winifred is out.
