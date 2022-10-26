BRIDGER — Bridger volleyball's five-player senior class got a schooling on elite play early on in their high school careers.
The thing was, those players didn't learn most of what that all entailed from a single match, tournament or opponent. For their underclassman years, it came directly at the hands of the eight seniors that were in their position two years before them — a group that won a Class C state championship in 2020.
For every single moment of every single practice those first two seasons, the current seniors had to learn how to respond to elite volleyball being played against them, and fast.
"You have these hard hitters (coming) at you, you learn to dig pretty well or block pretty well," Bridger coach Lena Kallevig said of those years.
It may have been a trial by fire-style approach, but for the Scouts this year, it has them more than prepared for whatever may come.
Bridger (18-3) hosts the District 4C tournament this week, where it'll begin what it hopes is another run to the state tournament with its opening match of the postseason against Plenty Coups at 10 a.m. Thursday.
And after learning under those before them — and proving their potential by making it to last year's state finals without a senior on the roster — the Scouts' seniors feel as if they have the ability to establish their own legacy at one of the state's most successful programs.
"I think last year, not having any seniors and us being leaders as juniors and then being leaders this year, just kind of gave us that great opportunity," senior outside hitter Mya Goltz said following Bridger's practice Wednesday evening. "When we were younger, we kind of had to take the role of being a player and watch older girls be leaders and then kind of take their position (later on)."
Bridger has a rich volleyball heritage, having won 10 Class C state championships under Hall of Fame coach Wayne Moorman from 1990 to 2004. But the Scouts had a long drought by their standards before they won their 11th in 2020 under Kallevig, a former Moorman player now in her fourth year as coach.
This fourth season at the helm also carries some added significance for Kallevig in that the program's current senior crop is the first she's had from freshman-to-senior, though she coached the group at the junior high level, as well. It's a talented group to build a coaching tenure on, too.
Goltz and fellow outside hitter Dylann Pospisil give the Scouts plenty of power at the net, with those points almost always assisted by classmate and setter Cassidy Schwend. The trio were all named All-State picks a season ago, and a pair of senior defensive specialists in Olivia Phillips and Corie Shutterle also pitch in to help when the Scouts need a timely dig or two.
It's made for a smooth relationship between players and coaches over time, Kallevig said, and a tight bond in which internal issues never last for very long.
"I respect them, they respect me and so they buy into what you're selling, really," Kallevig said. "I couldn't be any luckier with this group. They act like I actually know what I'm talking about. ... I'm hard to a point, but I would also do anything for them. I think that (it's) love-hate sometimes, but yeah, I love these girls."
With teams with the skills and as lofty of goals as Bridger, practices toward the end of the year tend to focus on execution and ironing out small details that can be improved. Leaders on the court with strong awareness are required to do that, but the senior group's focus and drive to nail down and perfect every detail has especially impressed Kallevig, she said.
When speaking with the Scouts' reigning All-State selections, their intelligence and maturity is clear in that they feel that there's a duty not just for themselves to perform each night, but also for them to lift teammates up to a level in which they can perform their best, too.
Considering that Bridger doesn't have a loss to a Class C team yet this season, it's safe to say the outlook is working wonders.
"We also know people's advantages and disadvantages, so we can help one another," Pospisil said. "If one (player) is not doing great in an area, we know to step up and help in that area."
"I feel like we're flowing really well as a team and we're working really well together," Schwend said. "We know where each other are on the court, and that is what helps us the most is because we practice every single day with our team and that's just what helps us."
If the Scouts do indeed get back to the state tournament — as they have every year since 2017 — old rivals like Manhattan Christian and other top-seeded foes in other districts such as Froid-Lake, Broadus and Belt likely await next month in Bozeman.
And inside the shiny new gymnasium that it opened up for athletic competition beginning this school year, Bridger's charge for another season ending at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will begin — and with a senior class pushing to add onto the Scouts' lauded volleyball history.
"I think we can't really focus on the past success," Goltz said. "I think we need to focus on ourselves and still getting there (to state), but I think we really focus on the next step. ... We just keep looking forward and keep looking to what we can do better."
