BOZEMAN — For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Northern C champion Belt Huskies found themselves going five-sets after earning an initial two-set lead. Rather than folding, the Huskies flipped the fifth to defeat Roy-Winifred 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-6 to survive and advance Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
Thursday, the opposite had happened as the Huskies fell in the opening round to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in five. But on Friday with their tournament hopes on the line, they came back to close out the fifth and secure a spot in at least another round of games. They will face Northern C opponent Chinook later Friday afternoon.
Against Roy-Winifred, the Huskies were led by Hattie Bumgarner and Kylee Permann's 16 kills apiece. Bumgarner and Olivia Moran also added six blocks for a strong presence at the net. Aaliyah Gaylord recorded 45 assists and Addi Urick had 36 digs.
The Outlaws were led by Isabelle Heggem's 13 kills and seven blocks. Hannah Ewen had 75 assists and six aces. Laynee Elness had 16 digs as the Outlaws' season came to an end.
Twin Bridges 3, Circle 1: Twin Bridges defeated Circle in four sets 25-18, 25-16, 11-25, 25-19 in an elimination game Friday morning at the Class C state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.
The Falcons bounced back after a first-round loss Thursday to Bridger in the opening round. They were led by Ellie Meek's 27 assists and the trio of Kara Dale (11 kills, 3 blocks), Emma Konen (10 kills, 3 blocks) and Ruby Waller (9 kills, 3 blocks) at the net. Ayla Janzen had 16 of the team's 53 digs.
Circle's Grace Gackle's 12 kills, 5 blocks and an ace led the Wildcats as their season came to an end in their return to the state tournament field for the first time since 2016. Alexis Moline had 20 assists and Leah Beery added 15 digs.
The Falcons face Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale at 2 p.m. in another elimination game for the chance to play for at least fourth place.
