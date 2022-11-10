Manhattan Christian's Jacie Burley (4) hits the ball over the net during the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks’ second round match against the Manhattan Christian Eagles at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Bridger’s Seannah Schwend (12) bumps the ball during the Chinook Sugarbeeters’ second round match against the Bridger Scouts at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson (5) sets the ball during the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks’ first round match against the Belt Huskies at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Manhattan Christian's Jadyn Van Dyken (3) bumps the ball during the Manhattan Christian Eagles’ first round match against the Roy-Winifred Outlaws at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Bridger's Dylann Pospisil (1) bumps the ball during the Twin Bridges Falcons’ first round match against the Bridger Scouts at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Chinook's Rilee Molyneaux (9) bumps the ball during the Chinook Sugarbeeters’ first round match against the Circle Wildcats at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
BOZEMAN — The previous two Class C champions will meet Friday night in the undefeated seminfinal after both earning two wins through the opening rounds of the 2022 state volleyball tournament.
Manhattan Christian (the 2021 champion) defeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale to earn their spot and keep their hopes of the repeat alive in the final game of the night.
Bridger (the 2020 champion) initially fell behind Chinook in the prior quarterfinal, but came back to defeat the Sugarbeeters in five and earn a chance at another championship run.
It's a matchup that has occurred at the state tournament multiple times in recent years.
"It's going to be a battle," Manhattan Christian coach Hanna Van Dyk said. "They are a great team, coached well, they run their stuff very well and it's different. Their defense is not what we're used to seeing, but we're excited to do it."
Manhattan Christian 3, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1
Manhattan Christian's Van Dyk thought her team got off to a slow start through the tournament as they began their attempt to repeat. They swept Roy-Winifred in their opening match and then faced the North Country Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the undefeated quarterfinal Friday at 6 p.m.
"That first game, you're thinking, 'Ok I've got to make it to the championship,'" Van Dyk explained after they finished their final match of the day. "You're not in the moment, you're thinking big picture so we had to get through it. I think it was good we had that fight and we had to struggle so that way we're like 'Ok, what do we need to change.'
"(North Country) played so well. It was fun to watch them. They're just such a good team. But we stepped up," Van Dyk said. "We weren't playing bad, but we just weren't at our best and we had to be our best to win."
The Eagles were led by Katelyn VanKirk with 15 kills, Ava Bellach with 13 kills and 15 digs, and Miranda Wyatt with 10 kills. Jadyn Van Dyken had 23 assists with 11 digs and Jacie Burley had 20 assists. Alexis DeVries recorded 12 digs.
"We hit well, defense was fantastic today, our serving was better today than it has been in a long time, minus the first set, we fixed that," Van Dyk said. "I was very happy with the finish."
The Mavericks, a game removed from their five set victory over Belt, seemed to run out of steam at the end.
Teagan Erickson led the Mavericks with 15 kills, Paige Wasson had 10 kills, 12 assists and 10 digs. Kora LaBrie had 11 digs.
The Mavericks will face the winner of Circle and Twin Bridges on Friday at 2 p.m. in the elimination round.
"This is just what these girls have been working for," Van Dyk said. "I graduated two from last year's team so a lot of them have been here and had this experience. They're just ready to get another one. We have to show up. We can't assume that we're going to have it, but they played really well today."
Bridger 3, Chinook 2
In the fifth set of their second game of the Class C state tournament, Bridger coach Lena Kallevig called time out and asked her team, "Do you guys realize that the winner of this gets a trophy no matter what?"
They hadn't. When they came back out on the court, the Scouts finished off the victory by defeating Chinook in five sets 18-25, 29-31, 25-20, 25-18, 15-10
"It's kind of a relief. That was kind of our goal, let's get in here and get some hardware. Of course you always want first, but there's all these battles and all these teams you have to see," Kallevig said. "This is quite an accomplishment for our little group."
The Scouts were led by Mya Goltz with 20 kills and 17 digs and Dylann Pospisil with 18 kills and 28 digs. Cassidy Schwend had 31 assists and Abby Schwend had 14 digs and 14 assists.
"There's some great teams here," Kallevig said. "They're really pushing us. We came out a little flat, but Chinook is very scrappy and they continue to keep hitting. They're a very, very tough team."
Chinook was led by Hallie Neibauer with 19 kills, 11 blocks and 17 digs. Bree Swanson had 12 kills and 29 digs. Rilee Molyneaux had 10 kills. Torin Cecrle had 22 digs. Addison Olsen had 11 assists.
The Sugarbeeters will face the winner of Roy-Winifred and Belt at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 3, Belt 2
The North Country Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale went toe to toe with the Belt Huskies in the final opening round game in five (26-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 16-14).
The Mavericks fell behind by two sets and although they were close Belt coach Christine Gondeiro said after that she thought her team may have gotten a little comfortable.
"You have to be expecting everything and I don't think they were expecting them to not stop, but this is state and everybody is going to keep going," Gondeiro described after.
The Mavericks just kept chipping away.
"North Country found the floor on us where we weren't covering: deep corners and the tip, that was a weak spot for us and they exposed it," Gondeiro said.
Junior Teagan Erickson led the Mavericks with 26 kills. Junior Paige Wasson had 17 kills, 26 assists and 17 digs. Freshman Kennedy Simonson had 13 assists. Junior Kendall Sheffelmear had 20 digs and senior Kora LaBrie had 29 digs.
The Mavericks will play in the undefeated quarterfinal against Manhattan Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Belt was led by senior Hattie Bumgarner's 14 kills. Junior Danika Lords added 13 kills. Freshman Aaliyah Gaylord had 28 assists and 21 digs. Junior Addi Urick had 35 digs.
"We had moments where we were doing what we needed to do, but it just wasn't very consistent," Gondeiro said.
The Huskies will play Friday in the elimination round against Roy-Winifred.
"When you lose, you can either get bitter or better. You either use what you learned to make you better or you get bitter," Gondeiro said.
Manhattan Christian 3, Roy-Winifred 0
Manhattan Christian swept past Roy-Winifred 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 in the two teams' opening match of the 2022 Class C state volleyball tournament Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Eagles were led by junior Kaitlyn VanKirk with 15 kills, junior Jacie Burley with 14 assists and 10 digs, senior Jadyn Van Dyken with 10 assists and senior Alexis DeVries with 14 digs.
"They've got some very strong hitters," Roy-Winifred coach Shelby Smith said after.
Manhattan Christian moves on to play at 8 p.m. Thursday against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the winner's side of the bracket.
But the Outlaws weren't knocked out by the loss and Smith could see the positives for her team.
"It was some of probably the best team ball I've seen them play," Smith said. "Manhattan Christian is a great team and I feel like we gave them a little run for their money so I'm excited to see how the rest of the tournament goes and they showed that they deserved to be here."
Roy-Winifred was led by junior Isabelle Heggem's 16 kills, sophomore Hannah Ewen's 26 assists and junior Dakota Crabtree's 16 digs.
The Outlaws will play Friday morning in an elimination game against Belt.
"I told them to keep their heads up," Smith said. "They did a lot of good things. There's nothing left to lose. We're not going any further and so I hope they keep their heads up and come play the ball that they did today."
Bridger 3, Twin Bridges 1
After initially falling in the first set, Bridger bounced back to defeat Twin Bridges 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-20 to advance.
Bridger senior Mya Goltz and senior Dylann Pospisil had 26 and 23 kills, and senior Cassidy Schwend led in assists with 27. Freshman Abby Schwend added 21 assists and 18 digs. Sophomore Jessica Althoff had 17 digs.
"They had three girls that could put the ball away and we were ready for them, but they killed us on the crosscourt," second-year Twin Bridges coach Kendall Keltz said.
"We were ready. I just felt like maybe our nerves got the best of us and we were up and down and we just dug ourselves holes early and when we did start to come out of it, it was just too late."
The Falcons were led by senior Callie Kaiser and junior Emma Konen at the net with 15 and 11 kills. Junior Ellie Meek added 29 assists and junior Ayla Janzen had 22 digs.
For a team that didn't even make it out of their district tournament last season, Keltz was proud of the Falcons for getting to state as one of the final eight Class C teams.
"We've just been really focusing on fighting for the game that is in place and going from there and I'm super proud of them," Keltz said. "They've come a long way in a short period of time."
Bridger will play Chinook at 6 p.m. Thursday in the winner's half of the bracket. Twin Bridges will play Circle in an elimination game Friday morning.
"Hopefully we've got the nerves out of us now and tomorrow will be a big day for us," Keltz said.
Chinook 3, Circle 1
Chinook defeated Circle in an opening match 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14.
The Sugarbeeters advance to play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Bridger in the top half of the bracket.
Junior Hallie Niebauer led Chinook with 14 kills and 12 blocks. Junior Mya Berreth had 20 assists and 12 digs and sophomore Addison Olsen added another 14 assists. But they had three players with double-digit digs in senior Torin Cecrle (19), senior Bree Swanson (13) and Berreth.
"I have to give it to Chinook's serve receive," Circle coach McKinna Fleming said. "I don't think they let a ball drop. I don't think they shanked a single ball. Their serve receive and defense — we just couldn't get a ball to drop so very impressed."
Fleming, who is in her first year coaching and was a member of Circle's last state tournament team in 2016, thought some of the atmosphere may have gotten to the Wildcats after years of getting within a divisional round or two of making it to state.
"They're not done yet. They're bothered that they let the atmosphere get the best of them," Fleming said.
The Wildcats were led by junior Grace Gackle with 10 kills, senior Alexis Moline with 20 assists and senior Leah Beery with 14 digs.
Circle will play at 10 a.m. Friday in the consolation round against Twin Bridges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.