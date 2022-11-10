Bridger's Dylann Pospisil (1) bumps the ball during the Twin Bridges Falcons’ first round match against the Bridger Scouts at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Chinook's Rilee Molyneaux (9) bumps the ball during the Chinook Sugarbeeters’ first round match against the Circle Wildcats at the MHSA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
BOZEMAN — After initially falling in the first set, Bridger bounced back to defeat Twin Bridges 3-1 (22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-20) to advance at the Class C state volleyball tournament.
Bridger senior Mya Goltz and senior Dylann Pospisil had 26 and 23 kills respectively while senior Cassidy Schwend led the team in assists with 27. Freshman Abby Schwend added 21 assists and 18 digs. Spohomore Jessica Althoff had 17 digs.
"They had three girls that could put the ball away and we were ready for them, but they killed us on the crosscourt," second-year Twin Bridges coach Kendall Keltz explained after.
"We were ready. I just felt like maybe our nerves got the best of us and we were up and down and we just dug ourselves holes early and when we did start to come out of it, it was just too late."
The Falcons were led by senior Callie Kaiser and junior Emma Konen at the net with 15 and 11 kills respectively. Junior Ellie Meek added 29 assists and junior Ayla Janzen had 22 digs.
For a team that didn't even make it out of their district tournament last season, Keltz was proud of the Falcons for getting to the state tournament as one of the final eight Class C teams in the state.
"We've just been really focusing on fighting for the game that is in place and going from there and I'm super proud of them," Keltz said. "They've come a long way in a short period of time."
With the win, the Scouts will play Chinook Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the winner's half of the bracket. Twin Bridges will play Circle in an elimination game Friday morning.
"Hopefully we've got the nerves out of us now and tomorrow will be a big day for us," Keltz said.
Chinook 3, Circle 1
Chinook defeated Circle in the opening match at the Class C state volleyball tournament 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14).
The Sugarbeeters advance to play Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Bridger in the top half of the bracket.
Junior Hallie Niebauer led Chinook with 14 kills and 12 blocks. Junior Mya Berreth had 20 assists and 12 digs and sophomore Addison Olsen added another 14 assists. But they had three players with double-digit digs in senior Torin Cecrle (19), senior Bree Swanson (13) and Berreth.
"I have to give it to Chinook's serve receive," Circle coach McKinna Fleming said after. "I don't think they let a ball drop. I don't think they shanked a single ball. Their serve receive and defense - we just couldn't get a ball to drop so very impressed."
Fleming, who is in her first year coaching and was a member of Circle's last state tournament team in 2016), thought some of the atmosphere may have gotten to the Wildcats after years of getting within a divisional round or two of making it to state almost every year since.
"They're not done yet. They're bothered that they let the atmosphere get the best of them," Fleming said.
The Wildcats were led by junior Grace Gackle with 10 kills, senior Alexis Moline with 20 assists and senior Leah Beery with 14 digs.
Circle will play Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the consolation round against Twin Bridges.
