BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian swept the Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday morning in the Class C state volleyball tournament third-place game to earn a fourth straight trip to the championship.
The Eagles face Bridger again after falling 3-1 in the undefeated semifinal Friday night. It's a familiar path though for Manhattan Christian as all three of its previous championships (2011, 2019, 2021) have all been achieved that way. If the Eagles want to defend their title, they will have to force a second championship game with Bridger.
The North Country co-op was making its first trip to the state volleyball tournament. Saco and Hinsdale had been there, but Whitewater had never made it until this year.
Class C: Manhattan Christian closes out the sweep of North Country with a 25-19 victory in the third set. #mtscores— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) November 12, 2022
Eagles will face Bridger in the championship. Mavericks earn the third place trophy. pic.twitter.com/CjIvzz5bfQ
Experience showed up as Manhattan Christian came out swinging, but the Mavericks kept starting to chip away throughout.
"I thought it was going to be a scrappy game," Mavericks coach Charlene Wasson said. "I think we figured out that we could compete at that level so I was thinking they were going to give us everything and we were going to give everything we had."
But ultimately, the Eagles were able to return to their system in each set and pull away as the Mavericks fell behind.
"I think we had one faulty error in service gave them a few points in that second set," Wasson said. "Six missed serves — you can't do that at this level. It's hard to make up."
But after a long season with thousands of miles, including a three-hour bus delay on getting to the state tournament, Wasson described on what she'd remember most about her team, and particularly seniors Kora LaBrie, Cienna Strommen and Mattea McColly.
"They just were steady for me all season and they did a lot of leadership skills. They came up with a lot of fun activities for us to do. Every pregame we had a dress-up day," Wasson said. "We have some really good pictures and we had some really good fun so I just want to tell them thanks for dedicating the last six or seven years to this program and for making it fun and enjoyable."
And while players hugged their families and passed the third-place trophy around, Wasson reflected on the achievement.
"It's pretty special," Wasson said. "We don't have a lot of them between the three schools, but we got one more so it's going to be pretty awesome."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.