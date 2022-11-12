BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament.
So Saturday morning with their title defense hopes still intact, they began to do what they knew how to do.
"We struggled yesterday. We just couldn't get our rhythm," Manhattan Christian coach Hanna Van Dyk said. "We knew coming into today that we had to be our best."
First, they swept Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 3-0 to give themselves a chance at the title. Then they defeated Bridger 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19) to make sure that a winner-takes-all match was required. Once there, they powered to a sweep of Bridger in the second game 25-11, 25-20, 25-18.
"We were tired, you could see it," Eagles coach Hanna Van Dyk said, "But they stepped up and they did it so (we're) very happy."
"We came out slow and really didn't much going for us," Bridger coach Lena Kallevig said after. "All their hitters were hitting the ball today and we couldn't get the pass where it needed to be to hit back at them."
After they won the first game, Eagles junior Katelyn Van Kirk said they began to believe that they could pull it off yet again.
"We kind of just told ourselves there's nothing to lose and we really wanted it," Van Kirk said.
Manhattan Christian's squad had seven seniors and for the last four years, the Eagles have made their way back to the state championship game to force a second match with Bridger on the other side for three of those and two of which they'd won.
"Bridger is so fun to play just because they're competive and we're competitive and it just makes for a really fun game. It was really cool getting to play against them in this game especially because we play against them in this game a lot," Manhattan Christian's Katelyn Van Kirk said.
"I was really impressed with Alexis, our libero," Van Kirk said. "She worked her butt off and just got all the digs and so I'm just really proud of her."
In the first match, both teams tallied 74 digs led by DeVries with 26. That margin swung in the Eagles' favor 69-37 in the second with DeVries again tallying 21 to lead all players.
Van Dyk pointed to that as what allowed them to find their rhythm that had been missing in previous games throughout the tournament.
"We knew that we had to get (our middles) more involved, especially Miranda (Wyatt) has had a big push this postseason of carrying the team. She brings a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of joy," Van Dyk said. "Our passing made that happen though because if we weren't in system, we weren't going to be able to set them so our passing really set us up for success in getting our middles involved."
Wyatt finished with 14 kills and 8.5 blocks across both championship matches which helped to also open up hitters like Van Kirk (34 kills).
"The good teams lose. That's life, you have a bad day," Van Dyk said after. "Good teams do lose, but how does a good team recover from that loss? I thought today we showed that we are a good team. They're a great team."
The Eagles finish 22-2, with their only Class C loss coming to Bridger Friday night. The Scouts finish their season at 27-3 with their only Class C losses coming in the championship to Manhattan Christian.
"This Bridger team is pretty special," Kallevig said. "The losses today should not dimish the way they way they think of themselves. Once the sting of this wears off I'm sure they will be proud to be top two in the state for Class C."
Manhattan Christian 3, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 0 (third place)
Manhattan Christian swept the Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday morning in the Class C state volleyball tournament third-place game to earn a fourth straight trip to the championship.
The Eagles face Bridger again after falling 3-1 in the undefeated semifinal Friday night. It's a familiar path though for Manhattan Christian as all three of its previous championships (2011, 2019, 2021) have all been achieved that way. In order to defend their 2021 title, they would have to force a second championship game with Bridger.
The North Country co-op was making its first trip to the state volleyball tournament. Saco and Hinsdale had been there, but Whitewater had never made it until this year.
Class C: Manhattan Christian closes out the sweep of North Country with a 25-19 victory in the third set. #mtscores— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) November 12, 2022
Eagles will face Bridger in the championship. Mavericks earn the third place trophy. pic.twitter.com/CjIvzz5bfQ
Experience showed up as Manhattan Christian came out swinging as Van Kirk led them with 17 kills and 11 digs. DeVries had 19 digs and Jacie Burley and Jadyn Van Dyken set up 16 and 15 assists respectively. But the Mavericks kept starting to chip away throughout.
"I thought it was going to be a scrappy game," Mavericks coach Charlene Wasson said. "I think we figured out that we could compete at that level so I was thinking they were going to give us everything and we were going to give everything we had."
But ultimately, the Eagles were able to return to their system in each set and pull away as the Mavericks fell behind.
"I think we had one faulty error in service gave them a few points in that second set," Wasson said. "Six missed serves — you can't do that at this level. It's hard to make up."
The Mavericks were led by Piage Wasson's 16 kills, five aces, 14 digs and nine assists. Teagan Erickson had 11 kills and a block. While Kendall Schefelmear had three kills, two blocks and six digs.
But after a long season with thousands of miles, including a three-hour bus delay on getting to the state tournament, Wasson described on what she'd remember most about her team, and particularly seniors Kora LaBrie, Cienna Strommen and Mattea McColly.
"They just were steady for me all season and they did a lot of leadership skills. They came up with a lot of fun activities for us to do. Every pregame we had a dress-up day," Wasson said. "We have some really good pictures and we had some really good fun so I just want to tell them thanks for dedicating the last six or seven years to this program and for making it fun and enjoyable."
And while players hugged their families and passed the third-place trophy around, Wasson reflected on the achievement.
"It's pretty special," Wasson said. "We don't have a lot of them between the three schools, but we got one more so it's going to be pretty awesome."
