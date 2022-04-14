BILLINGS — Colstrip’s Bailey Egan has been added to the East roster for the inaugural Montana Volleyball Classic, the Midland Roundtable announced on Thursday.
Egan, who helped the Fillies win the Class B girls state basketball championship in March, slides into an open spot left by setter Tennisen Hiller of Great Falls CMR, who has opted out of the inaugural event, according to the Roundtable.
The match, sponsored by Scheels and the Roundtable in conjunction with its Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, is set for June 18 at Lockwood High School. It will feature Montana players divided into rosters for the East and West and coached by Rocky Mountain College’s Yang Yang and Carroll College’s Maureen Boyles.
