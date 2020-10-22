WHITEFISH — None of the presents Grace Gedlaman received early Thursday were as sweet as the one she got later that night.
Gedlaman and the Columbia Falls volleyball team wrapped up the Northwest A conference championship and improved to 12-0 with a tight three-set sweep against rival Whitefish despite missing one of their starters.
“Best birthday present I could have asked for,” said Gedlaman, a junior middle blocker who turned 17. “I’m actually pretty excited to go home and have a piece of cake.”
The Wildkats’ sugary sweet victory didn’t come without its challenges. The first set was decided by five points, and the second and third sets were the minimum two-point wins.
It was their first time this season playing without four-year starting setter Hannah Schweikert. Junior Madysen Stutsman stepped into the role of running the offense and collected 27 assists while putting down a team-best three aces.
“I think a game like that really allows all the teammates to learn how to put our trust in each other,” Gedlaman said. “I think that sometimes people get so zoned in on what they need to do they forget they’re playing with a team.
“So, having those hard situations, it brings us all together and makes it such an in-the-moment thing that you have to lean back on everybody and hope for the best and play your best. I think that’s what we did.”
Learning to find their way out of tough situations have been few and far between for the team that’s cruised to a handful of blowout wins and 8-0 conference record. Columbia Falls has gotten those challenges in wins against top-tier opponents, like beating defending State A champion Corvallis, or when they’ve had a starter in quarantine.
Having to adapt on the fly like they did and pulling through tells Columbia Falls Jolandie Brooks new things about her team in their quest for a state title.
“It’s so big because you can’t train that in practice,” Brooks said. “So, it’s invaluable to be able to have other teams who can push us and have those scores where we do get behind so we can work on, ‘Hey, it’s OK. How do we work our way through this?’ It gives them those opportunities you can’t replicate in practice. I’m super proud of them.”
Senior Dillen Hoerner, who had a team-best nine kills, added: “Every time we lose a player, I feel like we find it hard to pull it together. But this team works hard for each other and will continue to work hard for each other. I think that will definitely help us have a good chance at state.”
Senior Mady Hoerner matched Dillen Hoerner by putting down nine of the team’s 39 kills. Being in position to get those kills meant making sure everyone was on the same page without Schweikert.
“When that happens, we have to default back to the basics,” Mady Hoerner said. “We just have to be like, ‘OK, get a pass, get a serve over,’ and I think that’s what it came down to because we all have been playing together since we were very young, so when somebody new comes in, that overcommunication is very important.”
Senior Lauren Falkner, who had seven kills, echoed a similar sentiment: “I think the big thing is our communication and that we know that if we work together, we can beat any team. So, it was just getting in the mindset of, ‘We just need to take a deep breath and win this game.’”
Columbia Falls jumped out to a big lead in the opening set but had it trimmed to 21-19 before winning 25-20. Junior Jazzy Marino was key, collecting 13 digs on the night to try to best neutralize Whitefish’s Brook Smith, who tallied eight kills.
In the second set, the Wildkats were down 10-6 but rallied back and got the final two points on a pair of Whitefish errors after a 23-23 tie. They fell down 9-4 in the third set, came back again and scored the final two points to crack a 24-24 tie, getting a tip kill from Gedlaman and winning on an error by Whitefish.
“It really proved to ourselves that even though we lost a girl, we can still fight back, we can still prevail in the end and keep ourselves together,” senior libero McKenna Rensel said. “We really kept ourselves accountable on our side of the court and were like, ‘You got this,’ and really kept ourselves up even though it was really tight.”
