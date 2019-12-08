CORVALLIS — The Corvallis volleyball team recited a motto before every match this season — one that culminated with a Class A state title.
The girls would tell each other to be confident and focused; to trust themselves and their teammates; to be relentless, be fearless and to never give up, no matter the score. They'd implore themselves to play hard.
They'd remind themselves to play like Robert.
"...That’s what champions are, they’re serious about their work," said Phil Leonardi, a longtime Corvallis teacher, volleyball referee and the father of Robert Leonardi. "Robert was a kid, but he was serious about playing."
Robert was nine years old when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash last summer on July 7. The tragedy, and the toll it has taken on the Leonardis and the community, is indescribable.
It's why the Corvallis girls came to Phil and his wife, Alyce — both teachers at the school and active members in both the athletic community — asking if they could dedicate their 2019 volleyball season to Robert.
"...I talked about it a little bit with my wife (Alyce) and (she) said we need to talk to the kids about what that really means (to play like Robert)," Phil said. "When we talked to the high school kids about it, it was to understand that this is a serious commitment."
Alyce and Phil talked to the team describing what Robert was like — how he loved to practice and give his all; how he played the game by the rules and wanted to participate in everything he could.
But it was the way Alyce described Robert, Phil said, that seemed to stick.
"You could tell what Alyce was saying was coming from her heart. It wasn’t light, but it was incredibly focused," Phil said. "And to be a champion, you have to be focused."
From there the Blue Devils concentrated on fulfilling the promise they made to the Leonardis — and to themselves. Winning a state title — just Corvallis' second ever and first since 2013 — would be a byproduct of the bigger goal.
"...We wanted to play for each other, but we also wanted to play for a higher meaning," the Blue Devils' middle blocker Isabel Evans said. "He was such a strong, fierce young boy and it just gave us something higher to play for than the sport of volleyball, which is just a game."
"Play like Robert" warm-up T-shirts were made. The jersey name on the back read "Leonardi" in place of names like Hannah Martin, Hannah Hutchison and Madeline Gilder, eventual all-staters for the Blue Devils. Then there was the motto that first-year varsity coach Laurie Jones worked up for the team to recite.
The group would huddle up on the court before matches to repeat their rallying cry. They never wavered on what they were playing for.
"It became an every-game anthem all the way to state," Jones said. "Then to actually say we were able to play like Robert, this little boy who played so aggressively even if it was against anyone double his size or older than him. It was special."
The Blue Devils exemplified their cause on Day 2 of the state tournament in the semifinal match against two-time defending Class A champ Billings Central. The favored Rams forced a fifth set after winning Game 4, 25-23.
Phil Leonardi was there at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, but he literally couldn't watch Corvallis play for a trip to the title game. The 2017 National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Official of the Year for Montana was reffing a Class B volleyball match across the arena that was being played simultaneously on an adjacent court.
"I’m trying to commit fully to what it is that I’m doing, but I wanted (Corvallis) to do so well, to just get (to the title game)," said Phil. "...The reality is, people trust us to do the right thing no matter if Corvallis is playing or Hamilton, or whoever it might be. They trust us to do that.
"But at the same time, we’re trusting those girls to be playing in Robert’s memory. You can’t root for them, but you also don’t root against them."
The weight of that match, particularly the fifth set, saw Phil briefly pour out his emotions prior to composing himself to ref his match.
It also gave Corvallis another opportunity to "welcome the challenge" and "keep pushing," illustrating some of the verses from their motto.
And the Blue Devils were rewarded with a win as they topped Billings Central in the semifinal, 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 23-25, 15-9.
"Once they got to Saturday, it was win-lose-draw, whatever, but to keep the roll going — to walk it, to talk it, to live it — they had to have that Friday night, and they got there," Phil said. "...They lived that spirit (this season). They didn’t have to play like Robert, because they already had it in them. That was the beauty of it."
Corvallis' sweep in the title match the following day against the same Billings Central squad only reaffirmed what everyone had seen in Friday's semifinal and throughout Corvallis' 20-1 season.
The spirit of Robert Leonardi lives on in the community.
That alone makes the Corvallis volleyball team champions. The first-place trophy is merely there to serve as a reminder for future generations.
"We talked about it after the championship — we can’t heal their wounds," coach Jones said. "But if we can give them that tribute, or do it for their family, it just makes it that much more special."
