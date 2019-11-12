CORVALLIS — On Tuesday afternoon, Corvallis volleyball coach Laurie Jones was busy preparing a feast for her squad's team dinner in the evening.
On the menu was fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti — a healthy dose of carbohydrates before the grind of the Class A state volleyball tournament starting Thursday in Bozeman. Corvallis knows all about the rigors of the three-day tourney — the Blue Devils have played into state's final day the past two seasons, twice taking home the third-place trophy.
This year's squad is eager for more, though.
"The girls want to prove themselves and they want to play their heart out once they get there. That’s what I’m looking forward to," said coach Jones, who is in her first season at the helm of the varsity squad after a long tenure as the team's assistant coach. "They’re excited. They have goals, we have goals, if or when those goals come to fruition, it’ll be a good time."
That's because one of Corvallis' main goals is to get out of the third place game and into Saturday's championship match. They have the pieces to do it. Coach Jones said Saturday after Corvallis captured the Western A divisional tournament title that, "All of the girls (stepped) up and (were) a force." Statistically that's been the case.
According to the team's MaxPreps page, five different Blue Devil qualifiers are hitting at or over a 21-percent margin, which are among the West's best. Isabel Evans, Corvallis' 6-foot middle blocker, leads the quintet in hitting percentage with a .344 mark, as the senior is back healthy from an injury that kept her out of a couple regular season matches and some of the team's "Blocktober" tournament.
"Blocking is actually her favorite thing to do, over hitting," Jones said of Evans. "She wants to be up there all day getting as many touches as she can which is great to have."
Evans leads Corvallis in blocks, too, with 35 total blocks, per maxpreps.com.
Then there's fellow seniors Kylie Pease (.231 hitting percentage), Hannah Hutchison (.213 hitting percentage) and sophomore Madeline Gilder (team leader in kills with 143) to worry about. Setter Hannah Martin, who has also added her fair share of kills at the net (39 on 86 attempts), has plenty of weapons to keep opponents on their heels.
Senior libero, Casey Fison, has been up to the task of getting Martin the ball in rhythm, too. She leads the squad with 140 digs.
"This year she’s really stretched out and gotten balls that are outside her body and they look a little bit impossible to dig sometimes and they find a way," Jones said of Fison. "That’s been an asset for sure, her getting even more balls up than last year."
It's no wonder why Corvallis ran the table in the Southwest A and compiled a 16-1 overall record. It's a mark that has the Blue Devils poised to be one of the favorites headed into Thursday at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The favorite, though, still has to be Billings Central, the two-time defending state champion. The Rams enter the state tournament unbeaten in Southeast A conference play, though the East's No. 1 seed did drop one of their two matches to Glendive on Oct. 11. Glendive, from the Northeast conference, is the No. 2 seed from the East.
Gone from the field is Belgrade, which moved to the Class AA ranks this fall. While past results don't dictate future outcomes, Belgrade was the squad that eliminated Corvallis the past two seasons in the loser-out semifinal to the state title match.
That could leave Corvallis fans relishing in the idea that a hurdle to the title game may have been cleared. But the Blue Devils aren't taking the bait.
Even if they are hungry to get into the state title game.
"Come tournament time, anything can happen. Tournaments are known for upsets and Cinderella stories and a battle of the will," Jones said. I know we have skills. When we’re on, we can play at that high level but at state it comes down to us focusing on being mentally tough and (fighting) through that pressure."
Corvallis (16-1 overall) opens with Havre (13-3) in the first round Thursday at 4 p.m.
