BILLINGS — Courtney Bad Bear has been hired as the volleyball coach at Billings Senior.
Billings Public Schools announced the hiring in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.
Bad Bear, a 2018 Senior graduate, succeeds Karen Switzer, who resigned this past offseason.
According to the news release, following high school Bad Bear attended Montana Tech and played volleyball. Recently, she has been working on achieving a degree in elementary education at Montana State Billings and has been the JV coach for the Broncs volleyball program.
"As both a student-athlete and a coach, Courtney has always been an outstanding role model and mentor to others. We look forward to working with Courtney as she begins a new era for the Broncs program," the press release from BPS stated.
