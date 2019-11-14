BOZEMAN — Joliet returned an entire roster of players who went two-and-out at least year’s Class B state volleyball tournament.
The J-Hawks avoided a repeat of that performance Thursday with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 first-round win over Anaconda at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Joliet bowed on the second day last season with losses to Florence-Carlton and Choteau.
“Our mindset has been we get a mulligan,” Joliet coach Colette Webber said, referencing last season. “We’re blessed to be here. We just want to do better. We just want to end better. So, we’re just taking one game at time.”
Joliet’s eight losses entering state is a bit deceiving. Seven of those have been to two-time Class B champ Huntley Project, and the J-Hawks are the only team to have taken a set from Project this season.
“We just want to leave here with a better feeling of pride that we played our best,” Webber said.
Anaconda was led by Isabel Saltenberger’s six kills. Melia Harris added 20 digs and Logan Stetzner 15 assists.
Makenna Bushman had 14 kills and three aces for the J-Hawks. Shayla Webber added 23 assists and 12 digs.
Townsend 3, Choteau 1
A series of injuries have prevented the Townsend Bulldogs from settling into any sort of regular rotations.
Up until before the 5B district tournament, coach Megan Bleile has had to use a mix-and-match formula to get by. But a return to health has the Bulldogs feeling much better, especially after a 25-22, 26-24, 10-25, 25-13 win over Choteau in the first round.
The injuries haven’t forced a down year, though. Townsend entered the state tournament 16-5, and the No. 3 seed from the South. But Bleile saw the first-round win as a hopeful sign that her team is rounding into form.
“Two weeks before districts we had our starting rotation back and we’ve just been getting stronger and stronger,” said Bleile, who brought Townsend to state for the first time since 2012 in her first season as head coach. “They’ve really figured out how to play together as a team and that’s been huge.”
Shelby 3, Florence-Carlton 2
It’s not often a volleyball team at the state tournament gets to play the previous year’s state champion and the state runner-up in the same day.
That’s what Shelby set up for itself when the Coyotes knocked off Florence-Carlton 26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10 in the first round.
The win set up a second-round match later Thursday against Huntley Project, the two-time defending state champion. Project defeated Florence-Carlton in last season’s title match.
“I told them what an honor,” Shelby coach Jessica Brusven said. “Just go out and play. Play with some excitement, be proud and have some confidence.”
The Coyotes seemed to play with confidence against Florence. The teams have seen each other in previous in-season tournaments, but not in a full match. Shelby, the third seed from the North, had plenty of chances to give in to Florence, No. 1 seed from the West, but found ways to fight off the Falcons.
“The way they play all the time is never get too up, never get too far down,” Brusven said of her team. “I believed in them. I don’t know if they believed in themselves, totally, but they must have.”
Huntley Project 3, Glasgow 0
Glasgow volleyball coach Somer Hoerster conceded the Scotties’ first-round match against Huntley Project was a “David vs. Goliath” scenario.
That’s pretty much how it played out, as the two-time defending champion Red Devils opened state tournament with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.
It was the 97th consecutive match win for Project, which hasn’t lost since dropping the 2016 championship match to Red Lodge. The Red Devils advanced to play later in the day.
For Glasgow, Thursday marked its first state appearance since 2009, and Hoerster said her team never really settled into the new environment. The Scotties will begin loser-out play Friday at 10 a.m.
“We talk all the time about having a short memory,” Hoerster said. “Really, let’s come and study the opponents now and come back tomorrow like it’s a whole new day. That’s all you can do. There’s a reason why you play five games and there’s a reason it’s double elimination.”
Emily Poole had 13 kills and Alana Graves eight to lead the Red Devils. Addy Hultgren had 19 digs and 25 assists and Josee Krum two blocks.
Taylor Pederson led Glasgow with five kills.
