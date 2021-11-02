BUTTE — After qualifying for the divisional tournament last year, the Deer Lodge volleyball team was unable to compete due to quarantine requirements. This year the team has qualified again and are determined to play hard.
The Wardens (9-10) have been matched up against Eureka in the first round. The match will take place Thursday at Thompson Falls High School at 3:15 p.m., which will be the second meeting between the two programs this season.
"We played Eureka already this year and beat them in five sets," Deer Lodge coach Kimberly Lamb said. "We're coming in pretty confident. We haven't seen them in a couple months, but our game has gotten better since then too so that's good."
Lamb said making the divisional tournament has been a major accomplishment for her team, but the path to get there was far from easy. The Wardens only won two games in their conference, both of which came against Arlee.
Deer Lodge was forced to win a play-in game in order to make the district tournament, which also resulted in a win against Arlee. They then beat Missoula Loyola which placed the Wardens in third place and in the divisional tournament.
"Our win record wasn't great, our conference is pretty strong and pretty even," Lamb said. "We struggled to get wins in the conference, but I don't think our record really reflects how good of a team we are."
Lamb said serving has been the biggest area of improvement for the Wardens. She said the improvement has been so noticeable, it may be the team's biggest strength.
The Wardens are led by senior blocker Nia McClanahan and junior Skyla Pierson. Both have been assertive attacking and blocking.
"They are very aggressive at the net. They are our go-to's and they cause problems for other teams," Lamb said. "With them and our serving, that's probably our two biggest strengths."
In Deer Lodge's play-in game against Arlee, McClanahan finished with nine kills, three blocks and four aces. Pierson had eight kills and four blocks while Kelly Lamb recorded three aces.
While the Wardens are serving well, so are the Eureka Lions. Jadyn Pluid recorded two aces in the Lions' last game against Thompson Falls, while Kamber Brown had an ace and 17 assists.
"Eureka has a few tall middle blockers that can cause some trouble and they have one good server that I remember," Lamb said. "I think we can counter that well, especially with how much better we're returning serves compared to the beginning of the season."
The winner of Deer Lodge vs. Eureka will face the winner of Mission vs. Florence-Carlton match later Thursday evening. The top two teams in the divisional tournament will advance to the state tournament.
Lamb said her team has been excited to compete in the coming tournament, especially because of how last season ended. The Wardens won their way to the divisional tournament, but were not allowed to participate due to positive COVID-19 tests.
"It's a big deal to us because of how it ended last year," Lamb said. "Last year we got quarantined so we didn't get to go to divisionals. To be able to go this year is such a big deal for us."
"Our other goal for the season has also been met so we're pumped for that," Lamb continued. "Our goal was to get a higher seed in this year's tournament and we did. We're meeting our goals and excelling. We're excited for this because it's anybody's tournament, there's nobody in the field playing above and beyond."
