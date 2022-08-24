BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory.
As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.
“It’s new for me, it’s new for (the players),” Stookey said. “So we’re really working hard on the different qualities of being a good leader. Because if you want to be successful, you have to have good leaders.”
A scarcity of leadership wasn’t an issue last season when the Red Devils handed Stookey her record 13th state title.
Josie Hasler, Macee Murphy, Greta Peterson, Cerra Oblander and Rylie Wadman helped the Red Devils do it in dominating fashion, too, finishing the season 32-0. Their departure leaves the Red Devils with juniors Kirra Ban and Delayne Lindeen as the lone returning starters.
Brynn Wandle, another junior, was a defensive specialist a year ago. But that’s about the extent of varsity experience for the Red Devils.
“I’m just trying to give them a little bit of everything,” Stookey said of her approach this season. “They know the game, but just really as a whole have no varsity experience. I don’t know how good we are. I don’t.”
Stookey said her team will rely on athleticism, quickness and defense, which seems to be the program’s calling card most years. Despite the lack of experience, though, Stookey expects some of last season’s magic dust to still be lingering on her team.
“I don’t think seniors are replaceable, if that makes sense,” she said. “I think that when you have seniors that are great leaders, and you have somebody that wants to be like them, I think they’ve done their job.
“We lost a lot with the seniors that I had, but I thought the girls coming up have had some great role models ahead of them and I think just the knowledge of the game that those girls brought to the court last year has helped these kids.”
Rams have ‘different dynamic’
Class A’s two-time defending champion, Billings Central, is hoping to reload, not rebuild, as well. Anita Foster’s Rams graduated eight of their top 10 rotations players, but, like Project, Central has a program history of success.
Heading into this weekend’s Eastern A Tip-Off at Lockwood High School, Foster said she has just five upperclassmen in the program.
“This year is such a different dynamic than it’s looked the past couple years,” said Foster, who is beginning her third season helming the Rams. “I really don’t know what’s going to happen. I mean, I’m super excited about it.”
Senior Ally Foster, Anita’s daughter, shifts over from her libero spot, where she earned all-state accolades, to take over the setter duties. Alexa Williams, a senior hitter, was a second-team all-conference selection and Ruby Gray, who was out with an ACL injury year, gives the Rams a third senior.
The Rams’ heavy graduation losses probably won’t elicit much empathy from others. Nor will they likely be overlooked.
After all, Central has played in each of the past six state championship matches. The first four of those were under the direction of Kylie Reitz, the last two under Foster. And the Rams have won a state-tournament trophy (first, second or third) 11 of the past 13 seasons.
Chances are, they’ll find a way to be in the mix.
“The girls are hungry and they’re hard-workers,” Anita Foster said. “They understand the championship culture that we have at Central. There’s always that pressure, as well, but I think it’s balanced with they just love to play. So it’s really fun to coach kids that love to play. Honestly, it makes it easy.”
Quick sets
• Teams from the Southeast A and Northeast A will converge on Lockwood High School Friday and Saturday for the Eastern A Tip-Off Jamboree. The teams will play each other once over the two days in matches of two sets to 20 points, or a time limit of 45 minutes. A championship match will be determined based on the top-two win-loss records and various tiebreakers, if needed. The championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will be a best-of-3 with rally scoring to 25 for the first two sets and a race to 15 for the third.
• The Billings AA teams get their seasons started Saturday when Butte, Helena and Helena Capital come calling. Senior, Skyview and West host matches at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with two Magic City coaches making their debuts. Kelly Grossman takes over at West, while Courtney Bad Bear is in charge of her alma mater at Senior. That makes former Project standout and MSU Billings player Stormy Siemion the ‘dean’ of AA coach in Billings. She begins her third season at Skyview. The Golden Bears finished runners-up a year ago, and Senior placed third. With both programs returning key contingents from last year’s teams, they might be among the best in the state again, at least on paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.