Fighting through a rare form of late-season adversity, the Charlo volleyball team earned a berth in the State C tournament Monday with a four-set home win over Lone Peak.
The Vikings, who were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 for two weeks leading up to postseason play, outlasted Lone Peak in a Western divisional challenge match, 25-19, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21. Charlo will open state play against Plentywood Thursday at 4 p.m. in Malta, which is seven hours away.
Kassidi Cox collected 17 kills and Carlee Fryberger 13 for the Vikings. Connor Fryberger had 26 assists. Charlo piled up 78 digs.
"Not practicing and taking that long break, there was a little doubt about how we'd do in the tournament," said Charlo third-year coach Rhondell Volinkaty, who is due to give birth any day now. "But really if I'm honest, looking back, it was a blessing in disguise, the rest.
"I was happy we even had the chance to play in the postseason. To make it to state is icing on the cake. We're excited about it."
Volinkaty says the secret to Charlo's success is an all-for-one, one-for all approach.
"It's playing as one big unit rather than one person here and there," the coach said. "When you get into these big tournaments, you have to be in it together. The way they played tonight it showed. Not one person excelled in the stats. But the stats are full of girls that stepped up. They realize we can't do this alone."
In Western A divisional action, Corvallis swept Ronan in a third-fourth place match, 25-12, 25-14, 25-23. Madeline Gilder had 19 kills and four aces for the Blue Devils. Madeline McCrea had nine kills and three blocks for Ronan. Both teams will play at state in Sidney starting Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.