BUTTE — Despite losing in two preseason matches to Butte Central this year, Dillon defeated the Maroons 25-14, 25-21, 25-18, Thursday night at the Maroon Activity Center to open the regular season.
Before Thursday’s match, Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey emphasized that her team needed to improve on defending tips against Butte Central. Dillon appeared to do so in the first set where they scored the match’s first four points.
"I think we did a great job defending tips tonight," Hinkey said. "I think our defense was key tonight, we changed our defense a bit to defend those tips and we only let two tips fall. We kept our energy up and got the job done."
Butte Central showed fight, though, with Sofee Thatcher making several impressive digs to keep the Maroons close. But Brooke Badovinac failed to return the ball on the last point of the first set, which Dillon won 25-14.
Butte Central won the first three points of the second set, but Dillon responded with four unanswered points of its own. Dillon’s Zoey Morast made a good block at the net which gave her team a 9-7 lead, but Butte Central quickly evened the score again at nine.
"I think we could've played a lot better tonight," Butte Central coach Becky Hancock said. "But we knew it'd be tough; Dillon is always tough. I think Dillon took the momentum early and we just kind of fell apart."
Brooke Badovinac scored on an ace to make the second set score 19-17 with Dillon leading. The Beavers pulled away, though, and won the second set 25-21.
Ainsley Shipman scored on an ace to give Dillon a 4-0 lead to start the third set. Lauryn Petersen scored on an ace three points later, which made the score 6-2 and forced a Butte Central timeout.
"I think we tried to do too much, we were overthinking a lot of things that we needed to do out there," Hancock said. "A lot of the girls were thrown into positions they've never been in before, I think we could've handled it a little bit better than what I saw tonight."
Dillon continued to build its lead in the third set where it led 15-8. Zoey Morast had an impressive kill for Dillon, which gave her team a 22-16 lead. Dillon won the third set 25-18.
Butte Central played without Ella Moodry, who was out with an injury. Hancock said she is unsure when Moodry will return. Moodry has been a key outside player for Butte Central so far this season.
"With this team we're a bit limited, so when you lose someone on your main outside it makes things more difficult," Hancock said. "But we're going to leave this game in the past and move forward. We're going to get ready for Saturday, I don't know if Ella will still be out."
Hancock said before Thursday's game that serving was her team's strength. That proved true in the game as Kinley Hamilton had three aces and Brooke Badovinac added two.
Maycee Anderson had 15 digs and Sofee Thatcher had 13. Brooke Badovinac led the Maroons with nine kills. Butte Central will face Corvallis on Saturday and Dillon will play a road game at Stevensville on Sept. 16.
