BILLINGS — Their physical statures are different, they play different positions and their personalities are near opposites.
So unless you’re in the know, it’s easy to mistake seniors Mya Pospisil and Kara Pospisil, No. 1 and No. 8 on the Billings Senior volleyball roster, as, say, cousins.
It happens “all the time,” Mya says.
Yes, your eyes will deceive you. You may not be inclined to believe it even if you’re told.
That was the case with one teacher, who felt compelled to phone the Pospisil home and ask if students Kara and Mya were, indeed, twins.
Yes, they are.
“There are very few similarities, really,” Broncs volleyball coach Karen Switzer said. “I asked Mya once, ‘What are your similarities?’ And she was like, ‘Our birthday.’”
It’s easy to see where the confusion comes from.
Kara is listed at 5-foot-11 and plays outside hitter for the Broncs. She leads the team with 155 kills (2.31 per set), is first in aces and, despite not playing much in the back row, is third on the team in digs with 112. She'll play next season at Montana Western.
Mya, a 5-5 harvester of smiles, is the team leader in digs. She averages 3.78 digs per set, which ranks her tied for seventh in Class AA. Mya has yet to decide on where she'd like to continue playing.
The differences extend beyond the physical. Mya is outgoing; Kara a bit more reserved. Mya is an eternal optimist; Kara tends to be hard on herself. Mya is more of an adventurous eater; Kara sticks to burgers. Mya is planning to be a lawyer; Kara a nurse.
Mya says she has the “book smarts,” and that Kara has more “common sense.” Mya leans country; Kara listens to mostly hip hop.
“Nobody in my family really listens to country music except for Mya,” Kara says, wondering herself about her sister’s preference. “I don’t know how she got into it.”
There is one important element, though, where the twins are similar. On a team that has only one other senior — Lelah Rader — the Pospisils provide some stability and leadership to a squad hoping to crack the top four at this weekend’s Eastern AA tournament and qualify for state.
“When you think about who you’d want on the volleyball court, they’re the same kind of kid,” said Switzer, who is in her third season with the Broncs. “Super hard workers … great teammates. And for having such a young team, you cannot imagine having better seniors to be inclusive and kind.
“Not just tolerate the young kids, but embrace the young kids. And so for such a young team to have such seniors like the two of them, it’s been so great. It’s kids like Kara and Mya that make a coach want to continue to coach, you know? Just like, how can you walk away from kids like them?”
The Broncs enter the divisional seeded fifth, so they’ll need at least one upset, maybe two, in the three-day tournament to keep their season alive.
The Pospisils moved to Billings from Bridger before Mya and Kara started eighth grade. Kara has been a three-year starter, while Mya is a more recent varsity addition. Neither, though, is ready for the season, or their time playing together, to end.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking being fifth, I definitely think we could have had a better season than we did end up having,” Mya says. “But with the players we have and how we’ve developed over the season I think we still have a shot. I think if we play like we know how to play, we can do it.”
Kara echoes that: "We just need to stay positive and keep our attitudes up and never give up just knowing that we can make it. It's never over."
Here's a capsule look at the divisional tournaments being played around Yellowstone County this weekend:
Eastern AA at Billings Senior
Class AA volleyball was to hold its inaugural divisional tournaments last November, but the classification chose to go the win-or-go-home bracket-style playoff instead due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this is the first year of the divisional format.
Highlighting the field are the top three teams in the final Class AA coaches poll: No. 1 Great Falls CMR, No. 2 Billings West; and No. 3 Bozeman. The Rustlers, last year’s runner-up, are 24-0. West checks in at 21-2, with both losses at the hands of CMR, and Bozeman is 20-4. The only other AA team in the state with fewer than 10 losses is 19-5 Missoula Sentinel, but the Spartans are in the Western division.
The divisional championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. This is not a true double-elimination tournament, meaning it is bracketed much like a state basketball tournament.
Eastern A at Laurel
Up to 19 matches could be played to determine the four state qualifiers from this 10-team, true double-elimination tournament.
Play began Wednesday with the championship scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. If a second championship is needed — that’d be Match 19 — it would be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first championship match.
Defending state champion Billings Central is the top seed from the Southeast, while Havre is the top Northeast seed. Central enters the tournament not having lost to a Montana Class A team: The Rams three losses this season are to Cody, Wyoming; and Class B teams Huntley Project and Jefferson.
Southern B at Worden
For the past 15 years, the Southern B champion has gone on to claim the state title so this divisional has been traditionally tough.
This season is no different. Unbeaten Huntley Project leads a strong field that also features defending state champion Joliet.
The Red Devils are 24-0 and have dropped just three sets all season, a set in two separate matches against Colstrip and one to Shepherd. Project, along with Jefferson, are the only Montana teams to beat Class A defending champ Billings Central, by the way. Townsend defeated Jefferson early in the year, but has dropped the last three meetings to the Panthers.
The tournament starts Thursday. The championship match is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with a second championship, if needed, to follow.
Southern C at Lockwood
Defending champ Bridger looks to earn another trip to the state tournament starting with a 10 a.m. match against Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.
The Scouts have finished first, second, second and fourth at state over the previous four seasons.
The divisional tournament begins Thursday and ends Saturday with the championship matched schedule for 1 p.m., with a second title match scheduled if needed.
