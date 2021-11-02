MISSOULA – When Paige Fickler was hired as Drummond’s volleyball coach this past summer, her mother, Leslie, asked how she thought they’d do.
“I think we can win a district title with this group,” Fickler said.
To which her mother replied, “That’s a long shot with just two returning starters.”
Turns out, Paige Fickler was spot on.
The Trojans claimed the District 13C championship Saturday by defeating Seeley Swan 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 17-25, 16-14. The win was in a matched forced after the Trojans defeated the Blackhawks for their first loss of the tournament in the championship opener 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
Drummond started the day facing their county-rivals Philipsburg, which many figured would be another grueling battle to the wire. But the Prospectors seemed out of sync and fell to the Trojans in three straight, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14.
On Jordan, which won five matches Friday to claim the District 2C title, won more games to claim a title.
The quick victory saved Drummond’s strength as it headed into the first of what would be two championship matches against undefeated Seeley Swan.
After dropping the opener to the Blackhawks by eight, Drummond won the next three sets to claim the match and force the tie-breaker. On a roll, the Trojans claimed the first two sets of the rubber match before Seeley could right the ship and win the next two, forcing a fifth-set race to 15.
Tied at 6-6 in the final set, it seemed like everyone from players to fans were out of drained of both their physical and emotional energy. But then a group of fans – arriving from the Drummond-Philipsburg Titans’ 8-Man football playoff game that had concluded some two hours prior – suddenly appeared in the gym and ramped up the hype.
The added energy seemed to spur on Holly Hauptman, who proceeded to drive two aces into the Seeley-Swan defense. Liz Perry followed with a dink kill and suddenly Drummond was up 9-6 and forced a Blackhawk timeout.
Seeley rallied back with a point, but the Trojans extended their advantage to as many as five before the Blackhawks would eventually even the match against 13-all. Each team scored once to make it 14-14 before Drummond collected the final two scores highlighted by Hauptman’s block to score the match winner.
“So relieving. It’s over!” a tired Hauptman said after the match. “We worked so hard all year, three hour practices some days. We all just had good games and we worked well and overall just teamwork.”
Hauptman finished with a 38 kills in the two matches, five better than Seeley’s Sariah Maughan at 33.
But no one could remotely match the play of Trojans setter Jesse Struna, who had 76 assists over the two matches. Toss in the 12 she against Philipsburg in the consolation bracket finale and she finished the day with 88 over 12 sets, an average of just under 30 per match.
“It takes a lot of work,” Struna said of her assist total. “It’s all about switching up, knowing who’s hot and who wants to hit and who’s ready to hit.
“(The day) so tiring. We got to the fifth match and we said ‘We have to keep going.’ I didn’t see us winning districts, but I saw us working hard and getting here. We played seven games in the last three days and I am just incredibly proud of everybody.”
Drummond played seven matches in three days, starting Thursday with a 3-0 win over Darby and a 2-3 loss to Philipsburg in the winner’s bracket semifinal. In the Consolation bracket Friday they beat Victor and Valley Christian to advance to the first game Saturday in a rematch with Granite.
Drummond advanced to the Western Division tournament for the second straight year, this time as the No. 1 seed from District 13C. The divisional tournament is at Manhattan Christian.
